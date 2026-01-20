The 2026 Serpentine Pavilion is a clever, curvaceous trick

Curving walls of clay brick and the dappled light of a forest canopy make up the design of the 2026 Serpentine Pavilion, the annual architectural installation that has become one of the field’s most prestigious commissions.
This year’s pavilion is being designed by Isabel Abascal and Alessandro Arienzo of LANZA atelier, a Mexico City-based architecture studio. An annual installation outside the Serpentine art gallery in London’s Kensington Park that is freely open to the public from June through October, the Serpentine Pavilion is high-brow design that’s unusually accessible.
Hitting the premise on the nose, LANZA atelier’s design was inspired by a common English architectural feature known as a “serpentine” or a “crinkle-crankle” that uses a gently curving line of bricks to form a decorative wall. For the Serpentine Pavilion, the architects lined one side of the structure with this serpentine wall, built just a single brick wide. An architectural trick, the wall’s curves provide stability through lateral support, making it need fewer bricks than if the wall were straight.
Inside, the pavilion evokes the trees of the surrounding park with a series of brick columns—also a single brick wide—supporting a semi-transparent roof. Bricks also make up the floor surface, making the interior a thoroughly earthy experience. This single material’s dominance is only broken by its white-painted metal frame lattice roof, which bounces light into the space. Its curvaceous form creates niches within the pavilion while also forming portals to the park and to the Serpentine gallery nearby.
The Serpentine Pavilion has been an architectural event for 25 years, serving as both a showcase and a creative outlet for emerging architects and artists. One of the highest-profile commissions in the field, the Serpentine Pavilion has been designed by an A-list of designers since its first iteration, including Pritzker Prize–winning architects Zaha Hadid, Rem Koolhaas, Peter Zumthor, and Diébédo Francis Kéré, and artists Ai Weiwei, Theaster Gates, and Olafur Eliasson.
The Serpentine Pavilion is a global stage for LANZA atelier, a small office founded in 2015. The firm’s built works include several private homes, a children’s community center, and minimal yet elegant public bathroom. The 2026 Serpentine Pavilion will open to the public June 6.