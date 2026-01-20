The 2026 Serpentine Pavilion is a clever, curvaceous trick

Curving walls of clay brick and the dappled light of a forest canopy make up the design of the 2026 Serpentine Pavilion , the annual architectural installation that has become one of the field’s most prestigious commissions.

This year’s pavilion is being designed by Isabel Abascal and Alessandro Arienzo of LANZA atelier, a Mexico City-based architecture studio. An annual installation outside the Serpentine art gallery in London’s Kensington Park that is freely open to the public from June through October, the Serpentine Pavilion is high-brow design that’s unusually accessible.

Isabel Abascal and Alessandro Arienzo of Lanza atelier. [Photo: ©Pia Riverola]

Hitting the premise on the nose, LANZA atelier’s design was inspired by a common English architectural feature known as a “serpentine” or a “crinkle-crankle” that uses a gently curving line of bricks to form a decorative wall. For the Serpentine Pavilion, the architects lined one side of the structure with this serpentine wall, built just a single brick wide. An architectural trick, the wall’s curves provide stability through lateral support, making it need fewer bricks than if the wall were straight.

[Image: ©Lanza atelier/courtesy Serpentine]

Inside, the pavilion evokes the trees of the surrounding park with a series of brick columns—also a single brick wide—supporting a semi-transparent roof. Bricks also make up the floor surface, making the interior a thoroughly earthy experience. This single material’s dominance is only broken by its white-painted metal frame lattice roof, which bounces light into the space. Its curvaceous form creates niches within the pavilion while also forming portals to the park and to the Serpentine gallery nearby.