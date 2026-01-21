Greenland is turning the MAGA hat into a protest symbol

On January 17, Copenhagen resident Jesper Rabe Tønnesen woke up, packed his cargo bike with 300 red hats, and trekked over to his city’s U.S. embassy, where thousands of citizens were gathering in the street to protest President Trump’s proposed takeover of Greenland. By the end of the weekend, those hats had become the dominant symbol of the dissenting movement.

For months, Trump has insisted that the U.S. should control Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark. But, in recent days, he’s escalated his threat to take over the region, announcing on Truth Social that he would impose additional tariffs on eight allied nations who spoke out against the plan. In response, tens of thousands of protestors have gathered in Denmark’s capital, Copenhagen, and Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, to voice their dissent against American occupation of Greenland. Nuuk, Greenland. January 17, 2026. [Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images] Tønnesen, the owner of a vintage store in Copenhagen called McKorman, was one of those protestors. He’s also the designer behind a line of hats parodying Trump’s “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) caps. Tønnesen’s hats substitute Trump’s famous phrase for the line “Nu det NUUK!” which is a play on the Danish phrase, “Nu det nok,” literally meaning “Now, it’s enough.” Tønnesen’s caps, as well as several similar designs, have emerged as the stand-out visual symbol of the protests, appearing in countless photos of the demonstrations. “The caps were produced as a comedic response to Donald Trump thinking he could buy Greenland,” Tønnesen says, “and as a political statement that enough is enough.”

Jesper Toennesen. January 13, 2026. [Photo: Thomas Traasdahl/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty Images] “Enough is enough” Tønnesen first created his “Nu det NUUK!” cap last summer, when he ordered 100 copies for his store and sent another 100 to Greenland. The philosophy behind his design, he says, was simple: “The red MAGA hats have become a very visible political symbol, and so it seemed right to also make the anti-MAGA caps red and white too.” Besides that, he adds, red and white are the two colors of both the Greenlandic and Danish flags, adding an additional layer to the parody. Initial sales were slow. Just a few caps were sold in-store, while others were given away. But a week before Saturday’s demonstration, in the wake of Trump’s increasing insistence on a Greenland takeover, the hats went viral. In just a few hours, people bought 80 hats, and Tønnesen says he “could have sold hundreds or even thousands more, had they not sold out.” He currently has thousands of new hats on the way from the manufacturer, and plans to donate all profits to the Greenlandic children’s charity Grønlandske Børn.

