Cosmos, the hit Pinterest alternative, is still deciding what AI should be for

For professionals looking to moodboard, but sick of juggling Instagram lists and Pinterest boards, Cosmos arrived in 2023 to woo millions of users in an otherwise crowded market.
With a pared-back design, and an algorithm trained on a carefully seeded list of creatives, it topped the Design category in the App Store, and the company reports it’s now used by creative teams at companies including Nike, Apple, and Amazon, who snag over 10 million pieces of content a month from across the internet for their collections.
This growth has been enough to raise a $15 million Series A from Matrix Partners, GV, Accel, and Squarespace CEO Anthony Casalena, as the company considers monetization strategies ranging from its premium subscriptions to an upcoming e-commerce play. The platform, despite launching much like Pinterest, will soon be a home for creative portfolios, more like how designers use Instagram and Behance.
But as founder Andy McCune charts the company’s future, he’s openly wrestling with the right ways to employ the latest AI technologies to support the creative community—even as a sizable chunk of the community says they don’t want it at all.
When to use AI, and when not to
Generative AI, of course, is still as controversial as it is inevitable—while creatives I speak to are adopting it en masse as part of their own process, there’s a most certain ick factor among the public to the current wave of AI marketing and the rise of the catchall word of 2025: AI slop.
“It’s very morally and ethically important to me to create a platform that champions the artists and the creatives,” says McCune. “Now, does that mean that we’re going to be a company that says, ‘AI-generated imagery does not have a place here’? That’s not a line that I want to draw.”
Currently, Cosmos uses machine learning models to identify what it considers high-quality imagery that would appeal to its users’ tastes, airing that into their feeds. It also uses AI to track and automatically label image provenance. Whereas Instagram is so often a context-less smash-and-grab of other people’s work, Cosmos systems scour the web to figure out what film that compelling frame came from or who took that photo, and tag it appropriately.