The world’s most iconic pen is now a giant lamp

Almost everywhere you go, from the doctor’s office to the library to the car dealership, there’s one ubiquitous design gem hidden in plain sight: the Bic Cristal.
This unsung hero of the writing desk has produced uncountable signatures and annotations—but now it’s getting its moment in the spotlight through a collaboration with the Italian home goods brand Seletti.
The Bic Cristal is the world’s best-selling pen, boasting more than 120 billion sales since its release in 1950. For the tail end of the pen’s 75th anniversary, Bic teamed up with Seletti to produce a work of art inspired by the pen: a giant, 12:1 scale lamp.
The product’s massive scale translates particularly well for a lamp, with a clear case revealing a glowing, neon-like LED light inside. It can be positioned vertically or horizontally, and used as a floor lamp, pendant, or wall sconce. The lamp will be available in the pen’s classic blue, red, and black colorways when it debuts in the U.S. later this year for around $350.
Why the Bic Cristal makes a perfect lamp
The Bic Cristal is an adaptation of the first-ever ballpoint pen, invented in 1938 by a Hungarian journalist named László Biró (hence the pen’s common nickname, the Bic Biro). According to a breakdown written for the MoMA exhibition Pirouette: Turning Points in Design, which featured the Bic Crystal, Biró’s original pen was designed to allow ink to flow more consistently than older fountain pens, but it still had some issues with clogging and leaking.
After acquiring Biró’s patent, Bic founder Marcel Bich adjusted the design to include a smaller, 1-millimeter-wide ballpoint tip with a simple quirk: an air hole, which prevented a vacuum from forming inside the pen. This tiny tweak allows the pen’s ink to flow freely to the nub, and is what makes it such a reliable choice to this day.
Aesthetically, Bich’s choice of a clear plastic for the pen’s body reveals how it works and renders it instantly recognizable. Paola Antonelli, MoMA’s senior curator of architecture and design, said in the museum’s breakdown, “It almost looks like it is within a crystal tube. It was such a beautiful use of plastic that almost made us think plastic could be precious.”