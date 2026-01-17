The 2026 national park pass features a portrait of Donald Trump’s face , and the Department of the Interior (DOI) has threatened to penalize anyone who tries to cover it up. Now, park lovers are inventing their own clever work-arounds to remove the president’s visage from their passes.

For over two decades, the annual America the Beautiful park pass design has featured photography of nature, animals, and scenery across the United States. But when the DOI revealed the 2026 pass in November, something was glaringly different. Rather than a cascading waterfall or towering redwoods, the pass included a portrait of George Washington, framed side by side with Trump’s mug-shot-inspired headshot.

The response to the pass design was swift. Many cardholders took to the internet to show themselves covering Trump’s face with stickers as a form of protest. But mere weeks later, per an internal email obtained by SFGate, the DOI updated its “Void if Altered” policy in a transparent effort to discourage pass holders from covering Trump’s face.

Whereas the policy previously stated that passes could be voided only if the signature section of the card was altered, it now overtly flags stickers and other coverings as alterations that could invalidate the pass. According to a policy document shared with The Washington Post, staff who come across altered passes are instructed to ask that stickers or coverings be removed. If that’s not possible, they’re permitted to either charge the guest with the regular entrance fee or give them the option to buy a brand-new pass.