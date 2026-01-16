Intuit’s peaceful SoHo flagship tries to solve a problem of its own creation

TurboTax has a new flagship—its first foray into physical retail—in SoHo. The warm, welcoming Japandi-styled space on the corner of Broadway and Grand is adorned with plants, plush sofas, and a 30-foot-long screen on a curved slatted oak wall that displays color fields. Up front, there’s a sensory dome with chromatherapy-inspired lights and a soothing soundscape piped into the area and in the back there’s a coffee bar. It reads more like the lobby of a wellness hotel than a tax store.
The entire space, designed by Gensler, is meant to be an antidote to the negative sentiments associated with doing your taxes—the cocktail of fear, uncertainty, and doubt millions of Americans experience when April 15th rolls around. “We created a space of agency and calm,” says Greg Gallimore, the principal who led the project.
Intuit, the software company behind TurboTax, wants its customers to feel better about filing their income taxes and is betting that in-person experiences will accomplish that. Paradoxically, TurboTax is opening a space to solve a problem it has had a significant hand in creating.
Tax stress is good for tax software
April 15 is months away, but no matter how far on the horizon the annual tax deadline looms dreadfully large. All the receipts, invoices, and records to compile, all the spreadsheets to organize, all the deductions to (hopefully) maximize. And that’s before going through all the forms and instruction booklets. The more frustrating it is to file taxes, the better it is for the tax software business.
It’s a uniquely American situation. The average person in the U.S. spends $270 and 13 hours to file their taxes. In comparison, countries like Japan, New Zealand, and the Netherlands pre-fill forms or simply send a bill so returns take mere minutes for each person.
Filing taxes could be fast and free, but for-profit tax prep companies have successfully lobbied against reform, arguing that it would be too expensive of a project for the government to take on. In 2002, a coalition of those companies inked a deal with the IRS to develop free e-file services in exchange for the government agreeing not to develop its own. In the years that followed, Intuit hid its free file pages from search engines and tricked some customers eligible for filing for free into paying for services they didn’t need. The FTC eventually sued Intuit for misleading advertising.
Meanwhile, Intuit collected millions in tax credits—a sum higher than some estimates of the cost for the government to develop its own free e-file service. In 2021, Intuit left the free file program altogether. In 2024, as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, the IRS and Department of Treasury launched Direct File, a free service. After that, TurboTax lost one million customers. Late last year, the Trump administration ended the program.