Intuit’s peaceful SoHo flagship tries to solve a problem of its own creation

TurboTax has a new flagship—its first foray into physical retail—in SoHo. The warm, welcoming Japandi-styled space on the corner of Broadway and Grand is adorned with plants, plush sofas, and a 30-foot-long screen on a curved slatted oak wall that displays color fields. Up front, there’s a sensory dome with chromatherapy-inspired lights and a soothing soundscape piped into the area and in the back there’s a coffee bar. It reads more like the lobby of a wellness hotel than a tax store.

The entire space, designed by Gensler, is meant to be an antidote to the negative sentiments associated with doing your taxes—the cocktail of fear, uncertainty, and doubt millions of Americans experience when April 15th rolls around. “We created a space of agency and calm,” says Greg Gallimore, the principal who led the project.

[Photo: ©Ryan Gobuty/courtesy Gensler]

Intuit, the software company behind TurboTax, wants its customers to feel better about filing their income taxes and is betting that in-person experiences will accomplish that. Paradoxically, TurboTax is opening a space to solve a problem it has had a significant hand in creating.

Tax stress is good for tax software

April 15 is months away, but no matter how far on the horizon the annual tax deadline looms dreadfully large. All the receipts, invoices, and records to compile, all the spreadsheets to organize, all the deductions to (hopefully) maximize. And that’s before going through all the forms and instruction booklets. The more frustrating it is to file taxes, the better it is for the tax software business.