Chipotle’s burrito wrappers are about to get a whole lot glitzier

Chipotle is going for gold again with the return of its gold-foil burritos for the 2026 Winter Olympics .

The gilded Olympics campaign creates a moment to associate Chipotle burritos with the two big trends in food: less processing and more (and more and more ) protein .

Starting January 15, Chipotle will offer a few Olympian-inspired menu items on the Chipotle app and online. Then in February, Chipotle will wrap every burrito in gold.

“While the path to greatness is different for each of these star athletes, Chipotle is consistently part of their training regimen, providing easy access to real ingredients and high protein options,” said Stephanie Perdue, Chipotle interim chief marketing officer, in a press release. “We are honoring Team Chipotle by bringing back gold foil and extending this moment of celebration to fans across the U.S.”

A history of Chipotle’s Olympic gold (foils)

This isn’t the first time Chipotle has debuted gilded burrito wrappers. The gold foil made its debut for the company’s 18th anniversary in 2011, then released nationwide in 2021 for the Tokyo Olympics. Then the gold foil returned for Paris 2024, along with the first iteration of Olympians’ signature meals as limited menu items.

Fans can once again eat like Olympians this year. The go-to orders of Team USA hockey players Matthew Tkachuk, Brady Tkachuk, Hilary Knight, Taylor Heise, and snowboard Red Gerard will all be available as digital menu items. But what’s different this year is a sign of the times: It appears that this is the first year that Chipotle is advertising the grams of protein on each menu item.