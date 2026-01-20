The new ‘Gourmet’ logo is an acquired taste 

A self-described “rat pack” of five “food-loving journalists” just bought the trademark to the defunct food magazine Gourmet, updated it for the modern reader, and brought it back as an online newsletter—all without consulting the magazine’s former publisher, Condé Nast. And if you didn’t know that already, you might’ve been able to guess it from the publication’s new wordmark.

The logo looks nothing like what you’d expect from the magazine that shuttered in 2009. Instead of a crisp, delicate script, this wordmark is unapologetically blocky, chunky, and weird. It’s more reminiscent of forgotten sheet pan drippings: certainly not pretty too look at, but more delicious than you’d expect. Introducing the modern Gourmet: It’s pithy, recipe-obsessed, and designed for the home chef who’s sick of brightly lit photos of one-pan dinners. Gourmet on the newstand, ca. 2009. [Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images] A new, Substack-era food mag with no interest in being a crowd-pleaser The idea to bring back the magazine began when former Los Angeles Times writer and Gourmet cofounder Sam Dean noticed something strange. “He called me and was like, ‘Dude, I think I just figured something out,'” says graphic designer Alex Tatusian, another of the brand’s cofounders. “‘I’m on the U.S. Trademark Office site, and I’m pretty sure that Condé forgot to renew the trademark for Gourmet.’” Tatusian and Dean found three other collaborators, formed an LLC, and bought the trademark for a few thousand dollars. The creatives behind Gourmet follow in the footsteps of several other journalists and writers who have recently departed the endlessly beleaguered realm of traditional media in favor of their own self-published ventures. These include worker-owned shops like Hell Gate, Defector, and 404 Media, as well as food-based titles like Vittles and Best Food Blog, and even individual food creators like Molly Baz and Claire Saffitz.

In the Gourmet founders’ opening salvo to readers, they propose that legacy brands “largely botched” the transition from print to digital, and diluted their missions in the process. “I think what I’ve seen in food media are these dual forces: The recipes have become more relatable or lowest common denominator, but it’s being put in these very shiny packages,” says cofounder Nozlee Samadzadeh. [Image: Gourmet] So in lieu of clicky “10 minute” recipes with flash photography, Gourmet’s founders want to make work for an audience that really, really enjoys food: long, reported features on Gavin Newsom’s Napa wine empire; odes to baked rice pudding; and manifestos for people who are sick of easy dinners. (And it won’t appeal to everyone.)

