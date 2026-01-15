Trump wants a ‘classical’ stadium in D.C. Here’s what that could look like

Renderings have just been released of the proposed design for a new stadium for the Washington Commanders NFL team, and the aesthetic is right in line with an architectural style the Trump administration has been championing with increasing passion. The stadium is an oval of dozens of white columns recalling the classical-influenced architecture of some of the capital’s most recognizable buildings.

[Image: HKS]

Designed by the architecture firm HKS, the stadium’s concept takes one of the most familiar elements of classical architecture—the column—and turns it into the defining feature of the building. Cascading around the stadium’s perimeter with heights upward of 100 feet, the columns are topped by a concave ellipse, also a marble-like white color, that holds a semi-transparent roof. Glass between the columns offers views into the structure, which would glow from within during events.

The stadium’s design is a reflection of the Trump administration’s desire for an official embrace of the classical and neoclassical architecture that has typified federal buildings since the earliest days of the republic. Drawing influence from the columns and pediments abundant in the buildings of ancient Greece and the Roman Empire, this classical architecture style can be seen at the White House, the Capitol Building, and the Supreme Court, among many other buildings across the city and country. It’s a style the Trump administration has sought to reassert as the federal standard, issuing executive orders in both of his terms to make classical architecture the preferred style for new federal projects. The group behind this effort, the National Civic Art Society, has been working for decades to convince national leaders that traditional design, not the modernism that emerged in the postwar years, is the most appropriate style for federal architecture.