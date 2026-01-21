2026 will be the year Cybertruck dies

The Tesla Cybertruck is the new Ford Edsel , taking the crown from one of the biggest flops in American car history.

Last year, the Cybertruck spiraled into market irrelevance while the rest of the EV market found its footing, as the pickup experienced the single biggest sales collapse of any electric vehicle in the United States.

Elon Musk’s flailing company managed to move only an estimated 20,237 Cybertrucks in 2025. And that’s counting the units that Musk reportedly bought for himself through SpaceX and xAI to avoid further ridicule.

“He had his private companies buy hundreds if not thousands of Cybertrucks,” wrote Fred Lambert at EV blog Electrek. That’s an eye-popping 48.1% crash from the 39,000 units sold in 2024. Elon, seriously, stop this embarrassment and kill this polygonal joke already. I laughed at first but now it’s painful to watch.