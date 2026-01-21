2026 will be the year Cybertruck dies

The Tesla Cybertruck is the new Ford Edsel, taking the crown from one of the biggest flops in American car history.
Last year, the Cybertruck spiraled into market irrelevance while the rest of the EV market found its footing, as the pickup experienced the single biggest sales collapse of any electric vehicle in the United States.
Elon Musk’s flailing company managed to move only an estimated 20,237 Cybertrucks in 2025. And that’s counting the units that Musk reportedly bought for himself through SpaceX and xAI to avoid further ridicule.
“He had his private companies buy hundreds if not thousands of Cybertrucks,” wrote Fred Lambert at EV blog Electrek. That’s an eye-popping 48.1% crash from the 39,000 units sold in 2024. Elon, seriously, stop this embarrassment and kill this polygonal joke already. I laughed at first but now it’s painful to watch.
To understand the magnitude of this failure, the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning—an EV pickup so unsuccessful that Ford officially ended its production in December 2025 to pivot to a new hybrid model—still managed to humiliate Tesla from the grave. Ford sold 27,307 Lightnings in 2025, making it the best-selling EV pickup truck in America.
Both companies tried to buy their way out of trouble with heavy discounts and 0% financing offers. But while aggressive incentives helped Ford clear inventory and post growth, the same tactics failed to save the “apocalypse-proof” pickup from becoming a sales armageddon. Think about that for a minute: A discontinued EV truck outsold the Tesla truck by nearly 7,000 units and got canceled. Come the truck on.
I already called the Cybertruck a flop, but the final sales tally is even worse than I imagined. It’s officially the “biggest flop in decades,” according to Forbes. This is especially humiliating when Musk overpromised sales of 250,000 Cybertrucks annually by 2025. Tesla reached barely 8% of that target.