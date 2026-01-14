Who is Apple’s new Creator Studio actually for?

Apple was the last champion of the “pay once, own forever” crowd, a safe harbor for some of the creatives fleeing Adobe’s monthly ransom. Now it has introduced Creator Studio, its own subscription-based offering that bundles together tools including Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage (as well as newly AI-infused productivity apps like Pages and Numbers).

There are already two major creative suits out there: Adobe Creative Cloud and Canva. The former is clearly oriented to the high end, enterprise, and prosumer spaces with heavyweight apps like Photoshop, Premiere, and Illustrator. The latter focuses on individual, small companies, and enterprises, with a strong productivity and template-based creative suite that has recently been expanded with free professional creative tools. With Creator Studio, however, Apple has put a bunch of tools into a brown paper bag of confusion: The assortment is too complex for the Canva crowd, yet underpowered compared to the Adobe suite. [Image: Apple] Stiff competition Adobe CC is the true bundle for creators. It covers every industry: design, publishing, motion design, video, audio, and even office productivity via Acrobat. For $70 per month—no perpetual, one-time-payment licenses available anymore—you get all you need, plus Adobe’s AI, Firefly. In fact, for most people is overkill. Not many people do even a third of what Adobe CC covers. This is why so many people are fed up with their subscription model (worth noting: it still has about 41 million paying users).

Canva is an all-in-one bundle for everyday creators: a browser-first suite that makes it easy to design social posts, presentations, simple videos, print materials, and brand kits without needing pro expertise. It’s built around a cloud account with a big free tier, plus paid plans ($15/month for individuals and $10/month per user for the teams version) that include AI tools. For a while, Canva was “enough” for 90% of what people make, and anything heavier—like advanced photo compositing, full motion graphics pipelines, high-end audio—usually lived elsewhere. Now, however, they added free perpetual licenses for the Affinity suite, which competes with Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign. Both of them are coherent in their focus and power in their own way. That’s not really something you can say about Apple’s new $13 monthly subscription package. Apple is asking us to pay for a hodgepodge of apps where the flagship video editor, Final Cut Pro (FCP), may not even be the runner-up anymore. Outside of very high-end video editing—still dominated by Avid—Adobe Premiere Pro sits comfortably at the top of the market share charts with an estimated 30 million users in 2024. I say “estimated” because Adobe hasn’t released official numbers. Like Apple, which last claimed Final Cut Pro had 2.5 million users in 2018. A lot has changed since that year and many video editors now argue that Blackmagic Design’s Resolve is the best video editor (and it is free). [Image: Apple] Another main plate in the Creator Studio is the newly acquired Pixelmator Pro, which Apple is seemingly positioning as its Photoshop killer. If you want a potential Adobe killer, you look at Affinity. Now owned by Canva, the Affinity suite (Photo, Designer, Publisher) is a genuine triple-threat that rivals Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign with a free (again, there are free options to most of the Apple and Adobe apps) price tag.

