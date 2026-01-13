Apple just straight up robbed Google

In a way, it was my fault. I’d technically set the alarm “for three thirty.” In another way, it was Siri’s fault. Apple’s AI assistant never thought to question if I was asking for AM or PM. And it simply assumed the most painful option for me.

It’s just one of countless tiny examples of how Siri, 16 years since Apple acquired the technology, has been a disappointing product. Siri was already looking dusty before modern LLMs, and with the launch of ChatGPT, it has been completely left behind. Which is why in June 2024, with fans and investors growing impatient, Apple promised a new era of AI—”Apple Intelligence.”

But that new intelligence never arrived. Reports of infighting at Apple abound, talent left the company last year as Tim Cook held an emergency all-hands in August promising a bigger focus on AI.