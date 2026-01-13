Apple just straight up robbed Google

A few weeks ago, my iPhone woke me up at 3:30am.
In a way, it was my fault. I’d technically set the alarm “for three thirty.” In another way, it was Siri’s fault. Apple’s AI assistant never thought to question if I was asking for AM or PM. And it simply assumed the most painful option for me.
It’s just one of countless tiny examples of how Siri, 16 years since Apple acquired the technology, has been a disappointing product. Siri was already looking dusty before modern LLMs, and with the launch of ChatGPT, it has been completely left behind. Which is why in June 2024, with fans and investors growing impatient, Apple promised a new era of AI—”Apple Intelligence.”
But that new intelligence never arrived. Reports of infighting at Apple abound, talent left the company last year as Tim Cook held an emergency all-hands in August promising a bigger focus on AI.
This week we learned the results of that renewed focus. Instead of building a new Siri itself, Apple will license AI from Google, and stick Gemini inside its assistant. Siri will get this more personalized, capable upgrade later this year.
This is a significant announcement. Apple had toyed with third party AI before, most recently via an agreement with OpenAI where users could opt in to have Siri ask ChatGPT a question. But this approach was always a silly stopgap. No one wants a go-between between an incapable chatbot and an all-knowing AI. People remove friction from their workflows. They want to just talk to the AI that knows the stuff.
The agreement with Google eliminates middle men. Specifically, it doesn’t just mean Siri might send a question over to Gemini to get an answer. It means that Siri is Gemini. Siri’s foundational architecture is Google’s AI tech.