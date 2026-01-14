Heinz’s clever new french fry box fixes a decades-old design problem

Heinz’s newest product isn’t a ketchup, or a mayo, or some Frankenstein combination of the two. It’s a box—and it’s solving a problem that’s plagued lovers of french fries for decades.

The patent-pending “Heinz Dipper,” unveiled on January 13, is an innovation the company is describing as a “first-of-its-kind fry box.” At first glance, it looks like a classic french fry box that you’d get at any run-of-the-mill fast-food joint, but a closer examination reveals a pullout compartment (shaped like Heinz’s keystone logo) that can hold two packets of whatever condiment you prefer.

The Heinz Dipper is debuting at more than 33 restaurant and sports stadium partners around the world in 2026 as a test for potential broad distribution in the future.

[Image: Heinz]

“We don’t know why the fry box wasn’t always designed this way,” Heinz’s website reads. “We just know you can’t have fries without Heinz. So, we fixed it.”