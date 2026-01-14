Heinz’s clever new french fry box fixes a decades-old design problem

Heinz’s newest product isn’t a ketchup, or a mayo, or some Frankenstein combination of the two. It’s a box—and it’s solving a problem that’s plagued lovers of french fries for decades.
The patent-pending “Heinz Dipper,” unveiled on January 13, is an innovation the company is describing as a “first-of-its-kind fry box.” At first glance, it looks like a classic french fry box that you’d get at any run-of-the-mill fast-food joint, but a closer examination reveals a pullout compartment (shaped like Heinz’s keystone logo) that can hold two packets of whatever condiment you prefer.
The Heinz Dipper is debuting at more than 33 restaurant and sports stadium partners around the world in 2026 as a test for potential broad distribution in the future.
“We don’t know why the fry box wasn’t always designed this way,” Heinz’s website reads. “We just know you can’t have fries without Heinz. So, we fixed it.”
Over the past few years, Heinz has become known for its stable of, frankly, strange product developments, including Buffaranch (a mixture of Buffalo and ranch sauce), a burger dipping device, and squeezable turkey gravy. Of these clever, often out-of-the-box concepts, the Heinz Dipper feels the most like a product that could become a genuine mainstay in fast-food joints everywhere because it solves a truly universal design flaw.
A fry box built for the modern snacker
According to a new ad from Heinz posted to YouTube, the design of the fry box “hasn’t changed since 1950.” Indeed, the design might’ve been perfectly serviceable back when a majority of people dined in. Now that takeout and delivery are vastly more popular, though, the form isn’t exactly optimized for eating in the car or in front of the TV after a long night out.
“Whether balancing sauce packets on car dashboards or squeezing ketchup directly onto individual fries, fans have long struggled to enjoy their favorite pairing away from the table,” a Heinz press release reads, noting that 70% of ketchup-and-fry lovers admit to having “spilled ketchup when dipping on-the-go,” and 80% say they’ve “considered skipping condiments altogether due to a lack of dip-friendly packaging options.”