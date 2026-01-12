Why X changed its Iranian flag emoji

Iran hasn’t changed its flag, but the emoji for it has changed on X, the social network previously known as Twitter.

Iran’s tricolor flag features green, white, and red horizontal stripes, with the country’s national emblem displayed in its center white stripe. But some opposition groups use a historical flag that instead shows a golden lion holding a sword in front of a sun.

Since ongoing anti-government demonstrations erupted in Iran in December, that lion-and-sun version of the flag has been used as a symbol of protest around the world, including in demonstrations over the weekend in Los Angeles and London, where one protester held the flag at the Iranian embassy after taking down the national flag.

Now it’s also on X.