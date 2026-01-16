NYC has a major delivery problem. These architects have a big vision to fix it

Every day, New Yorkers receive a staggering 2.3 million packages at their doorstop. Nearly 90 percent of those goods snake through the city on trucks that cause traffic congestion and pollute the air on their way. To address the problem, global architecture firm KPF is asking an ambitious question: “What if New York was designed for the perfect delivery?”

[Photo: KPF]

The answer, which is outlined in the firm’s latest book, Connective Urbanism – New York, features towering distribution hubs, drones, and a hyper-connected logistics network that encompasses the city’s rails and waterways. KPF presents its solution as a provocative speculation designed to start a dialogue about the city’s delivery problem, but it is more grounded in reality than it seems. “We didn’t want to have speculations that were just dreams,” says Bruce Fisher, head of KPF Urban, and a co-author of the book.

In a place as dense as New York City—both in terms of population and building stock—good logistics are everything. As Fisher writes in the book: “A city’s economic potential is tied to its logistic efficiency.”

An aerial view of the lower Manhattan waterfront, ca. 1932. [Photo: NY Daily News Archive/Getty Images]

Highways centralized transport. Can it be diversified?

There once was a time when most goods arrived in New York City via train and freight ships. Before the Holland Tunnel opened in 1927, nearly all domestic freight destined for New York terminated in New Jersey, then crossed the river on cargo ferries or “carfloats” outfitted with rail tracks.