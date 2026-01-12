Try our mini crossword with a business twist: Play Fast Company Mini Crossword
Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
Custom Studio
advertisement

From lookalike SUVs to AI interfaces, designers from Figma, Microsoft, Pentagram, and more reveal the objects, places, and experiences they’re working to improve this year.

What 11 top designers want to redesign in 2026

[Collage: FC]

BY Diana Budds

Listen to this ArticleMore info
0:00 / 0:00

Yes, there are the New Year’s traditions of setting ambitious goals and ditching bad habits, but one evergreen resolution that ought to top lists is to banish bad design. Why endure something that simply doesn’t work (or is an affront to aesthetics) any longer than we have to? 

In the spirit of fresh starts, we polled experts in architecture, tech, industrial design, and urbanism on the everyday annoyances and the big-picture issues that they think are in desperate need of a refresh in 2026. (Top on my personal list? Eye-searing headlights.)

Design is inherently an optimistic act, and by fixing these issues, we’re a step closer to a more beautiful and better world.

Design Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Design newsletter.The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Diana Budds is a New York–based writer interested in how design reveals stories about culture, policy, and history. More

Explore Topics