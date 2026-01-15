Try our mini crossword with a business twist: Play Fast Company Mini Crossword
Top architects tell Fast Company what to expect in the next year, from more organic shapes to buildings that foster trust.

‘People need to ask more of their buildings’: 6 ideas that will define architecture in 2026

[Photo: SrdjanPav/Getty Images]

BY Nate Berg

What shape could buildings take in 2026?

Fast Company asked architects from some of the top firms working around the world what they thought about the look of architecture in 2026. Of course, a building designed in 2026 almost certainly will not be completed in 2026, and construction timelines are notoriously fluid.

But according to experts, there are some overarching trends in architectural design that could put a clear 2026 stamp on buildings designed this year, whenever they officially open.

Here’s the question we put to a panel of designers and leaders in architecture: When they finally get built, what will buildings designed in 2026 look like, and what will be the biggest factors determining their design?

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nate Berg is a staff writer at Fast Company, where he writes about design, architecture, urban development, and industrial design. He has written for publications including The New York Timesthe Los Angeles TimesThe AtlanticWiredThe GuardianDwellWallpaper, and Curbed More

