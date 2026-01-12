Nearly lost, this famed sculpture gets a new life inside GM’s headquarters

Almost lost and nearly forgotten, a sculpture by one of the most noted mid-century modernist designers has been given a meticulous restoration and a starring place in the new headquarters of General Motors in downtown Detroit.

Designed by artist Harry Bertoia and first installed in 1970, the sculpture is made of two clusters of long steel wires intertwined like twigs in a bird’s nest. Stretching 26 feet in height, the sculpture is now hanging in the atrium of a newly built 12-story mixed-use building in Detroit that’s the home of GM’s new global headquarters. GM, which has featured Bertoia’s work in other company properties since 1953, spent an undisclosed sum of money to have the sculpture restored and installed in the heart of its new offices. It’s a remarkable resurgence for a sculpture that was nearly lost in the rubble of a demolished shopping mall. Lost to time The sculpture was originally commissioned as decoration outside a J.L. Hudson’s department store at the Genesee Valley Center in Flint, Michigan, which opened in 1970. Bertoia, an Italian-born artist who moved to Detroit in 1930 at the age of 15, designed the sculpture using simple steel rods that were coated in melted brass, bronze, and other metal alloys.

Most famous for his furniture design work for Knoll Associates, Bertoia also had a long career as a sculptor, creating mainly metal-based works. His first project for GM was a 36-foot-long decorative wall screen installed in a cafeteria at GM’s Global Technical Center in 1953, which is still in place today. [Photo: GM] The nest-like sculpture Bertoia made in 1970 hung in the Flint mall until 1980, when it was removed during a renovation. It was taken to another nearby regional mall, the Northland Center, where it was stored in the basement and eventually forgotten. Built in 1954 in the Detroit suburb of Southfield, Northland Center is considered by some to be the first regional shopping mall and was designed by shopping mall creator Victor Gruen and his firm Gruen Associates, which was also involved in designing the Genesee Valley Center. An open-air cluster of stores connected by pedestrian paths and green plazas, it preceded by two years the enclosed and air conditioned Southdale Center in Edina, Minnesota, another Gruen project that is more often referred to as the first shopping mall.

The developer and anchor tenant of Northland Center was the J.L. Hudson’s department store, which originally commissioned Bertoia’s sculpture for its Flint location. Presumably, the company moved the sculpture to the Northland Center basement because it wanted to keep the artwork for future use. Instead, the sculpture languished in the Northland Center basement for decades. Then, in 2017, during a partial demolition and renovation of the mall, the sculpture was rediscovered, coated in dust and partly bent out of shape. The Hudson’s company had long since dissolved, so the city of Southfield’s arts commission took over stewardship of the sculpture. A restoration process ensued, and about halfway through, GM’s design team learned about the sculpture. “It looked like there were decades of dirt and grime covering the metal rods. It was tough looking,” says Christo Datini, manager of GM’s archive and special collections.

Given GM’s long association with Bertoia, the company felt obligated to finish the restoration. “We started to think about how we could help the situation. What could we do?” says Datini. “And then of course when the new headquarters came into play, it seemed like an obvious place.” A new place to hang The new headquarters is on the site of the old Hudson’s department store in Detroit, once the second-largest department store in the world. The building was demolished in 1998, and has since been redeveloped into a $1.4 billion skyscraper complex. GM’s offices fill the top floors of the 12-story mixed use building that makes up half of that project, and look out on a large atrium in which the Bertoia sculpture now hangs. Getting the sculpture there was challenging. Given its size, there was no easy way to bring it into the building, which finished construction in late 2025. To crane the sculpture inside, a 15-foot-wide and 75-foot-tall section of the facade of the building had to be partly deconstructed. It was then carefully moved, in two pieces, into the atrium, where it now hangs below a wide skylight. “There are no anchor points directly above. It’s actually anchored at several points, suspended kind of like a tight rope,” says Datini.