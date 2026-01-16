Want more people to use public transit? Make it safer

If a City is going to operate a multimodal transportation system, then it helps to understand the motivations of people who continue to choose personal cars for their short trips.

Bicycle advocates often talk about this in terms of “bike trips not taken” because of a lack of quality infrastructure. Survey after survey shows that many people opt out of cycling because of gaps in the bike lane network, busy intersections to cross, or other real or perceived pain points. And case study after case study shows that when cities create comfortable and convenient bike infrastructure, more people choose to ride bikes. There’s a similar issue with public transportation that urbanists seem afraid to talk about: If people feel unsafe using the subway or local bus, they’ll find another way to reach their destination.

The feeling might come from witnessing violence on the subway, from knowing their city has decriminalized shoplifting, or from trying to explain to their kids why a person on the bus is yelling at strangers. If people don’t feel safe and secure on public transit, they’re going to do what they can to opt out.

Safe systems There’s no easy answer to this issue, but it doesn’t help anyone to pretend like perceived safety is exaggerated. Or worse, to act like these fears are just part of some kind of suburban conspiracy against city living. A safe systems approach to transportation involves enforcement, and that makes some urbanists and city planners uncomfortable post-2020. I get it—you don’t want the boys in blue dragging someone into a squad car for not paying a $2 fare. But the average American is aware of stories much more disturbing than a teenager hopping a subway turnstile. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, transit system homicides increased 50% from 2020–2024 compared with the previous five-year period (2015–2019), along with an 80% rise in assaults. In August 2025, Iryna Zarutska was murdered while riding the light rail in Charlotte, North Carolina. Ridership on the light rail and the local bus has been down since.

