The new Skims Team USA collection is the ‘Juicy Couture’ of Olympic partnerships

Kim Kardashian’s apparel brand Skims is outfitting American athletes at the Olympics for the fourth time in a row, and this year’s collection is its cheekiest one yet.

Skims and Team USA have established something of an annual tradition. The brand has dressed Olympic and Paralympic athletes in new loungewear-slash-underwear capsules at the Tokyo 2020, Beijing 2022, and Paris 2024 Games—and now, it’s back for Milano Cortina 2026. This year’s collection includes everything from Americana-themed panties to cozy pajama sets, tasteful sweaters, menswear, and accessories. The collection will be available to average folk starting on January 8 at Skims.com and some Skims flagship stores, with prices ranging between $20 and $88. From left: Dani Aravich, Kaysha Love, Madison Chock. [Photo: Skims] Compared to previous collaborations, this year’s launch isn’t exactly reinventing the wheel. However, sprinkled throughout the more standard offerings are a few items that feel like Juicy Couture turned sporty—and for Skims, those pieces make complete sense.

Skims Team USA serves up business in the front, party in the back For years, Team USA’s Olympic aesthetic has largely been defined by its ultra-preppy, buttoned-up collaboration with Ralph Lauren, which has officially helmed the country’s ceremony outfits since 2008. Other brands, like J. Crew, have worked on more casual takes on Olympic apparel (see this year’s ‘70s-inspired collection), but Skims has led the charge on some of the most approachable Team USA gear in recent years, bringing its quintessential focus on minimalist silhouettes and soft fabrics to each new collection. This year’s Skims Team USA capsule is largely in line with year’s past. Staples include basic Team USA-themed ringer tees, undies, and tank tops, paired with flannel sleep shorts and wooly crew-neck sweaters—essentially, exactly what one might imagine from a Skims x Team USA collab. But a couple of the pieces seem to wink at a slightly more experimental direction. At least one of the pairs of underwear includes the phrase “Team USA” emblazoned in bold retro lettering across the bum. And in one photo, the Skims team styled this design quirk with a pair of white, over-the-knee socks, also featuring “Team USA” lettering. It’s a shot that feels like a glimpse of how Y2K Juicy Couture might’ve handled Olympic outfitting; and it brings a sexier design ethos to prep—and the world’s most anticipated athletic event.