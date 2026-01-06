It turns out that Kia’s new logo wasn’t brand suicide after all

Five years ago this month, Kia took what seemed at the time to be a sledgehammer to its brand in the form of an inscrutable new logo. Today, its U.S. sales have never been higher.

Kia America announced a 7% sales increase in 2025 after selling a record 852,155 units in the U.S. last year. It’s the third consecutive annual sales record for the South Korean automaker’s U.S. division, and the feat was driven by strong sales growth for vehicles like its K4 sedan and its Sportage and Telluride SUVs. Kia’s U.S. market share has never been greater. North America CEO Sean Yoon said in a news release that the numbers indicate “the strength of the Kia brand and the competitiveness of our models.” [Photo: Kia] It also goes to show that the knee-jerk reaction to a rebrand is no indicator of future success.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

In January 2021, Kia dropped its old logo, which spelled out its name clearly in all capital letters inside an oval badge, and replaced it with its current mark, which writes out Kia in sharply angled letters. At first, consumers found the new logo confusing. As vehicles with the new badge began hitting the roads that year, online searches for “KN car” spiked. Some motorists seemed to mistake the futuristic-looking cross-bar-free A in the new mark as part of as a backwards N, or they assumed it was a new brand. Even if people didn’t initially get it, Kia’s new logo at least succeeded at looking future-forward. And indeed, it was meant to represent change and innovation, the company said at the time. Kia’s rebrand came amid wider rebrand efforts across the auto industry during the late 2010s and early 2020s.