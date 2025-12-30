Trump name change at D.C.’s Kennedy Center is causing New Year’s Eve boycotts

A veteran jazz ensemble announced on Monday it was canceling its New Year’s Eve performances at the Kennedy Center , the latest group to withdraw from the Washington arts institution after it was renamed to include U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Jazz was born from struggle and from a relentless insistence on freedom: freedom of thought, of expression, and of the full human voice. Some of us have been making this music for many decades, and that history still shapes us,” the Cookers jazz ensemble said in a statement.

The Kennedy Center had promoted two New Year’s Eve performances by the Cookers as an “all-star jazz septet that will ignite the Terrace Theater stage with fire and soul.”

Richard Grenell, a longtime ally of the U.S. president whom Trump named as the center’s president, said on Monday that such boycotts are a “form of derangement syndrome” and the cancelations are coming from artists booked by the institution’s previous leadership. He has previously termed cancelations a “political stunt.”