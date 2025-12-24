Fast company logo
Nike shares rose 2% in premarket trading.

Nike shares are up after Apple CEO Tim Cook buys $3 million in stock

Nike shoes are seen in the King of Prussia Mall, as global markets brace for a hit to trade and growth caused by U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to impose import tariffs on dozens of countries, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 3, 2025. [Photo: Rachel Wisniewski/REUTERS]

BY Reuters

Nike shares ticked up 2% in premarket trading on Wednesday after Apple CEO Tim Cook bought nearly $3 million worth of the sportswear maker’s stock.

Cook, who has served on Nike’s board since 2005 and is its lead independent director, bought 50,000 shares at $58.97 each, according to a regulatory filing published on Tuesday.

Nike shares were trading at $58.49 on Wednesday.

The purchase comes just days after Nike reported weaker quarterly margins and sluggish sales in China. Its shares have slumped nearly 13% since it reported results on December 18.

Cook now holds about 105,000 shares in Nike, as of December 22, the filing showed.

—Aishwarya Venugopal, Reuters

