The easiest way to search the new Epstein files

The long-awaited release of Jeffrey Epstein’s files by the Department of Justice arrived on December 19 with a bureaucratic whimper and bang of public outrage.

While the Epstein Library technically fulfills the government’s legal obligation under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the result is a user experience failure. [Image: United States Department of Justice] Thankfully we have another option. Jmail.world makes searching the Epstein files as simple as searching your email. The project has been publishing the convicted child sex offender’s emails—and those of the people who talked with him, like Noam Chomsky, Steve Bannon or Ken Starr—since November using a Gmail user interface clone. Jmail’s database was filled over the weekend as it added the latest Epstein file release. [Screenshot: jmail.world] Created by technologists Riley Walz and Luke Igel, there’s no better way to explore this Himalaya of filth. It uses a UI you already know: Gmail and the rest of Gmail apps, like Drive. Its creators have been updating it quietly since its launch, even adding an AI called Jemini to search across media, to demonstrate that the DOJ claims that due to technical limitations, it’s impossible to search certain materials—like handwritten notes—is simply not true.

How Jmail was built Jmail began in November, after the House Oversight Committee released 20,000 pages of Epstein’s estate emails. Walz and Igel saw a “design problem” in those unsearchable PDF dumps. Using Optical Character Recognition (OCR), they extracted the text and mapped it onto a simulation of Epstein’s actual Gmail inbox. [Screenshot: jmail.world] The result was a tool that feels unnervingly familiar—at least I feel weird and dirty browsing it. It’s a standard inbox with “Star” icons and threaded conversations that forces users to confront the banality of Epstein’s daily operation. The Gmail clone works as you would expect. Instead of navigating complex federal indices, you simply type “Maxwell” or “Bannon” or any phrase that comes to mind into a search bar that queries every email, attachment, and contact instantly. The same happens in the other apps. And you can also click on Jemini—introduced on December 3—and just query the AI about whatever content you want, all across the database.

Why email is the right interface for the Epstein files You may wonder why the Epstein Files needs a specialized site at all. After all, the official DOJ site has a “Search Full Epstein Library” bar. The problem is, it comes with a crippling disclaimer: “Due to technical limitations and the format of certain materials… portions of these documents may not be electronically searchable.” In practice, this means thousands of scanned pages—where the real secrets lie—are invisible to the search engine. To understand the brilliance of Jmail, you have to understand the DOJ’s barebones compliance with the law dictated by Congress. The files are there, yes, but they are effectively buried under the weight of their own disorganization. The DOJ’s rolling release strategy has resulted in a fragmented archive where “First Phase” declassified files sit separately from “Data Set 7,” and where vital context is usually hidden behind thick black redaction bars. [Screenshot: jmail.world] As Representative Thomas Massie has pointed out, it “grossly fails to comply with both the spirit and the letter of the law.” By dumping thousands of unsearchable, context-free PDFs onto a confusing web portal, the Justice Department has technically checked a box while affectively obstructing the public’s ability to understand the contents. The data may be public, but it is certainly not accessible, hence rendering it almost useless for the public.

In a discussion on Hacker News dated December 19, Igel revealed the collaborative effort to beat the DOJ at its own game: “We had a ton of friends collaborate on building out more of the app suite last night in lieu of DOJ’s ‘Epstein files’ release… JPhotos, JDrive, JAmazon.” They launched a full “app suite” designed to make the files grokable. By organizing the chaos into familiar tools, Jmail.world provides the searchability the government claimed was technically impossible, serving as a critical, citizen-led solution to official opacity. Meanwhile, the new version of Jmail is the closest thing we have to a complete picture of the Epstein case files. The site fulfills the promise that the Transparency Act made but failed to keep: making the truth actually visible. I just wish the AI could be smart enough to turn those black bars into the actual names.