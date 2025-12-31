6 political design trends that defined the chaos of 2025

The year 2025 was one in which political and government design broke through to the mainstream. That’s thanks in large part to the new U.S. president, who fancies himself something of a designer-in-chief.

“I consider myself an important designer,” President Donald Trump said an October White House dinner to raise money for his planned ballroom. Of outside designers, he said, “boy, the things they can recommend are horrible.” That doesn’t mean political design in 2025 was all Trump. Though his administration and allies used design to help push his agenda, protesters, politicians, and other political actors also developed a new visual language this year for a new political era. Here are six defining political design trends of 2025.

[Source Photo: Jackpine Dynamic Branding] 1. Nationalism is on the rise, and worn on the sleeve Trump took office promising to expand U.S. territory, and that sentiment showed up early this year in merchandise. Trump’s campaign store sold a $43 mock-up of his “Gulf of America Day, 2025” executive order while his joint fundraising committees sold “Gulf of America!” and “Make Greenland Great Again” tees. [Image: courtesy Dada Projects] Up north, Canadians responded to Trump’s trade war and threats to make the country a 51st state with national pride of their own. The premier of Ontario wore a “Canada Is Not for Sale” hat and Canada’s new Prime Minister Mark Carney leaned into patriotism for the visual identity and messaging of his winning 2025 campaign. Trump’s tariffs have also inspired a new generation of nation-of-origin “Made In” labels from Canada and Denmark. 2. Trump anti-design is now MAGA McBling Trump’s second-term administration brand is more intentional and designed to look more distinct. Trump updated his official portrait for his second term not once, but twice. (The newest iteration doesn’t use a U.S. flag in the backdrop, as is standard for public official portraits.)

[Illustration: FC] His administration also changed its typefaces. Merriweather, the serif font of his first term that the January 6 committee used during its investigation into the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, is out. Instrument, a tall, open-source serif that’s on-trend among tech and consumer brands that use the font to look modern yet retro, is in. One of its designers, Jordan Egstad, told Bloomberg, “Using a freely available and open-source font to promote exclusionary policies is deeply ironic.” The administration’s brand was most memorably executed in the high-low staging of his speech at the McDonald’s Impact Summit in November. The slogan “The Golden Age” appeared in large, yellow Instrument Serif type at the top of a blue backdrop which was placed directly behind the president. The backdrop also featured a repeat pattern of yellow McDonald’s arches. The ultimate visual effect was a brand mash-up created by combining the official serif of the state with the logo of a giant multinational corporation—and it put our McBling era reality star president very much in his element.

[Source Images: Mathias Weil/Adobe Stock, Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images] Even though U.S. law prohibits a president from appearing on U.S. currency until two years after their death, Trump allies are also pushing to put his face on a coin next year, and some believe there’s a loophole. The new National Design Studio (NDS) headed by Airbnb cofounder Joe Gebbia has also worked on projects like “Trump Card” immigration visas and “Trump Accounts,” or tax-deferred savings accounts for kids. 5. Protesters adopt a more urgent, and diffuse, design language Trump’s second term lacked a big opening protest a la the 2017 Women’s March, but demonstrations against Trump and his administration in 2025 soon developed their own visual language.

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo responded to Mamdani’s surprise Democratic primary win by rebranding to a logo and message that emphasized his experience, but New Yorkers who recalled his time as governor didn’t want more. As Democrats look to Election Day 2026, the Mamdani brand and communications strategy is an example of how to campaign in a new landscape in part shaped by the biggest political design trends of 2025.