The biggest brand trends coming in 2026

2025 was a year defined by buttholes and fury.
AI companies, fueled by unlimited piles of cash, got in line with the same approach to branding: what’s been scatalogically dubbed a “butthole logo.” The amorphous circles neither propel you forward like a Nike swoosh nor ground you like an Apple’s apple. Instead they spin you around, hypnotizing you into who knows what’s next, just keep staring.
At the same time, a polarized America debated its way through a newly political era of design—what you can see everywhere from the Trump administration’s choice of typeface to its decision to weigh in on brand plays from Cracker Barrel and American Eagle. Marketers seized this uneasy moment to snag engagement by overtly pissing us off.
So what’s awaiting us in 2026?
It’s a question we posed to several leading brand designers. Of the themes that followed, everyone seemed to agree that in 2026, we’ll see the design world’s response to AI—or, perhaps more accurately put, its many responses to AI. At the same time, we’re hearing early indications of designers who plan to draw more lines in the sand with clients, and take a more active role in this tenuous techno-political moment.