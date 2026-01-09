The biggest brand trends coming in 2026

AI companies, fueled by unlimited piles of cash, got in line with the same approach to branding: what’s been scatalogically dubbed a “butthole logo.” The amorphous circles neither propel you forward like a Nike swoosh nor ground you like an Apple’s apple. Instead they spin you around, hypnotizing you into who knows what’s next, just keep staring.

At the same time, a polarized America debated its way through a newly political era of design—what you can see everywhere from the Trump administration’s choice of typeface to its decision to weigh in on brand plays from Cracker Barrel and American Eagle. Marketers seized this uneasy moment to snag engagement by overtly pissing us off.

So what’s awaiting us in 2026?