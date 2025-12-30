The 5 weirdest brand partnerships from 2025 prove collabs have lost the plot

Ketchup-inspired luggage. Soap based on the characters from Stranger Things. A hot sauce energy drink. These are just a few of the brand collaborations that we’ve seen in 2025—and it’s safe to say that all’s not well in the world of brand partnerships.

The end result is that, nowadays, lots of brand partnerships seem more like they were randomly selected out of a hat rather than carefully considered. Here are a few of the weirdest examples of this late-stage capitalist phenomenon that we’ve seen in 2025. [Image: 5 Hour Energy] 5-hour Energy x Taco Johns Nothing says “gut health” quite like energy drinks and hot sauce. That’s why, to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, 5-hour Energy linked up with the Mexican fast-food joint Taco Johns on an “energized” hot sauce and a spicy energy drink. This one would be perfect to try out right before a long run—what could go wrong? [Photo: Heinz] Heinz x Herschel Elsewhere in the realm of wacky food brand collabs, Heinz tapped the travel supply company Herschel to turn its iconic ketchup into a carry-on and roller bag. Both pieces included a “tear here” ketchup visual, an interior print featuring Heinz ketchup packets, and a custom removable belt and luggage tag in the shape of, you guessed it, a Heinz packet.

Apparently, the collab was inspired by “the quarter of Gen Z and millennials who pack their own condiments when dining on-the-go”—but, to be honest, if you pack single-serve ketchup packets in your luggage, we can’t trust you. [Photo: Chipotle] Beis x Chipotle If you went to the airport without repping your favorite food brand this year, did you even travel? Heinz and Chipotle would like to say no. In December, Chipotle got an up-market boost through an 11-piece capsule collection with the luxe travel brand Beis. The launch included an $128 burrito-inspired duffle bag; a $378 silver roller bag; and a $48 burrito sling “designed to carry a Chipotle burrito and insulated to keep it warm.” Surely no one will mind when you dig into a hearty burrito on the plane, as long as it comes in a chic wrapping device.

[Photo: P&G] Wicked x Swiffer Frankly, it would be gross negligence to write a list of weird brand collabs from 2025 without mentioning Wicked: For Good. The duology’s first installment racked up more than 400 brand partnerships and integrations—likely more than any film, ever—and while an official number hasn’t been revealed for the second film, it’s almost certainly also in the hundreds. There are a lot of weird collabs to choose from this year, but one of the strangest has to be Wicked: For Good’s product launch with Swiffer, which makes the bold assumption that if fans liked Glinda and Elphaba’s singing, they’d probably love to clean the floors with mops inspired by them, too. Stranger Things x Dr. Squatch Speaking of cleaning, are you keeping up with Stranger Things season 5? If so, the soap company Dr. Squatch is betting that you’re probably wondering when you can lather up in the shower with a product inspired by its iconic characters—and it’s bravely stepping in to meet that need.

The brand recently launched four soaps based on the show, with innovative scents like “Vecna’s Curse” (featuring notes of juniper and blood orange) and “Squack Signal” (featuring notes of iced lavender and cherry soda, and also a picture of Steve’s face, because, duh).