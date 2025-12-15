Surprise, surprise: People don’t want AI slop on ‘SNL’

Across the internet, eagle-eyed sleuths are crying “AI slop” after Saturday Night Live aired segments with what looks like AI-generated imagery.

Slop in an ad is one thing. But slop on a show like SNL strikes a nerve, considering how well-known the long-running show is for its intricate human-made sets and costuming. This is a show made by hand, and the janky Photoshop jobs during Weekend Update are part of the joke. SNL has joked about artificial intelligence in sketches this year, including one in January starring Timothée Chalamet and Bowen Yang that poked fun at AI’s proclivity for producing images of people with extra fingers. And in a sketch last month, Glen Powell played a grandpa pictured in old photos brought to life in an AI app gone wrong. NBC, which airs SNL, has not confirmed that the images are AI-generated, and the network did not respond to a request for comment.

SNL’s visual effects workers unionized in July, and their contract included AI protections that VFX artist Richard Lampasone said at the time are “a worker-centric AI policy that will help us keep doing our best work as our craft evolves.”