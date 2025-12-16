Exclusive: Weight Watchers’s big rebrand is a bid to win the Ozempic era

Weight-loss giant Weight Watchers is relaunching itself for the Ozempic era. Six months after completing a Chapter 11 restructuring, the company is rolling out a revamped app and digital platform, a reimagined digital coaching experience, and a new brand identity.
It’s even bringing back its old, two-word name, Weight Watchers. (The company had changed its name to WW in 2018 and later styled itself WeightWatchers.)
Weight Watchers’ pitch: Any telehealth company can get you a GLP-1 prescription—including Weight Watchers itself—but Weight Watchers has unique programs to keep you healthy and on track. Those offerings include coaching, fitness classes, and a menopause-care program that launched in September with Queen Latifah as its spokesperson.
Weight Watchers has also created a new digital experience that will start rolling out globally on December 26. It includes an AI body scanning feature and what the company calls a Weight Health Score to help members reach a health goal beyond just shedding pounds.
“It’s always been obvious to us that we needed to show up differently as Weight Watchers in this next chapter, and that’s how we look, how we feel, how we speak, but also what we offer,” says Tara Comonte, who took over as CEO in September 2024.
Comonte, her senior leadership team, and the branding agency which created its new identity tell Fast Company exclusively:
