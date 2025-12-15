This literal lava lamp looks nothing like your lamp from the ’70s

If you grew up pre-Y2K, chances are you’re familiar with the concept of a lava lamp . It’s much less likely that you’ve ever encountered a lamp made out of literal lava .

That’s the basic description of a series of three lamps made by the luxury Italian lighting company Foscarini. The company’s new Alicudi, Filicudi, and Panarea lamps, designed by Italian father-and-son design team Alberto and Francesco Meda, are formed from actual lava rock sourced from Mount Vesuvius. To own a piece of Italy’s iconic volcano, you’ll have to fork over $866 for any one of the lamp models.

[Photo: courtesy Foscarini]

The real lava lamp may be pricier than its ‘70s predecessor, but that’s thanks to the labor-intensive process that goes into recycling the actual lava into a workable material—and converting it into an object you’d actually want to hang in your dining room.

[Photo: courtesy Foscarini]

How an Italian design company made lamps from literal lava

When Alberto and Francesco began brainstorming for the collaboration with Foscarini, they wanted to experiment with a material that would be entirely new in the lighting world. Francesco is already the co-art director of the company Ranieri, which works exclusively with lava stone to create bespoke tiles, tables, and stools—making lava stone a natural fit for this new project.