The goverment is vibe coding now

Vibe coding has come to Washington.
Figma’s AI prototyping tool Figma Make is now available to its Figma for Government users, letting government product managers and designers build and iterate on prototypes and apps with a prompt. The development comes as federal agencies face a looming—and possibly impossible—deadline.
President Donald Trump signed an executive order in August that established a National Design Studio and an initiative to improve government services by Independence Day next year, but government cuts mean there are fewer federal workers to get the job done.
It’s a huge undertaking, considering the government’s digital footprint, which includes more than 10,000 websites used by more 400 million people, businesses, and organizations annually.
The hope is that Figma Make will cut the production time of prototypes from weeks to hours, as federal teams will be able to use vibe coding, or letting an AI application make code for them, to iterate faster on mockup elements like a website user flow.
Figma received FedRAMP authorization earlier this year, a clearance that gives its software a stamp of approval for use across the U.S. government. Already, the San Francisco–based design software company says it has more than 100 federal, regional, and local government agencies around the world as customers, including several U.S. federal government agencies, though they declined to name them.
The news shows how Silicon Valley is taking a growing role in government design work in Trump’s second term. Trump named Airbnb cofounder Joe Gebbia chief design officer, and on Tuesday, the Defense Department announced it would use Google’s Gemini for its AI platform.
Figma reported 38% year-over-year growth of $274 million in its November quarterly earnings call. CEO Dylan Field said about 30% of its biggest customers spending $100,000 or more in annual recurring revenue were using Figma Make on a weekly basis.
