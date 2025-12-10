New study: Women are more likely to be penalized for working remotely than men

The consulting firm McKinsey and women’s nonprofit Lean In just released their annual Women in the Workplace report, which examines how gender disparities are impacting womens’ career prospects. Unfortunately, this year’s results show that companies are backsliding on their commitment to workplace equity—and one way that’s harming women is by making it more difficult for them to work remotely.

This is the 11th annual Women in the Workplace report, and its results reflect a broader pattern across corporate America: a retreat from inclusive efforts amidst a Trump administration that’s gone out of its way to cut back on DEI policies. Per the study, two in 10 companies say they’re placing low or no priority on women’s career advancement, a figure that rises to three in 10 for women of color. Further, almost one in six companies scaled back on formal sponsorship and discontinued or diminished career development programs with content tailored for women. “This year, only half of companies are prioritizing women’s career advancement, part of a trend in declining commitment to gender diversity,” the report reads. One major roadblock to womens’ success in the workplace is that, in our modern era of flexible work, women are penalized for choosing to work remotely—despite the fact that, at the same time, they’re still expected to shoulder most of the responsibilities in the home.

Flexibility stigma: How women are penalized for working remotely McKinsey and Lean In found that women who work remotely most of the time are less likely to have a sponsor (or someone championing their career advancement) and far less likely to have been promoted in the last two years than women who work mostly on-site. In contrast, men receive similar levels of sponsorship and promotions, regardless of where they work. For context, the data showed that 49% of men who worked mostly remotely received a promotion in the last two years, compared to just 37% of women. Similarly, 52% of primarily remote men had a work sponsor, while only 37% of women could say the same. Women who came into the office more often saw a major boost in these percentages, while men saw only a small increase. On top of these existing challenges, companies are now beginning to remove flexible work options entirely. The report found that one in four companies now offer fewer remote and hybrid opportunities.

That’s especially detrimental to women who, despite being more penalized for working remotely, are simultaneously expected to carry more of the burden at home. In 2024, women with partners were more than three times more likely as men to be responsible for all or more housework. And, this year, almost 25% of entry or senior level women who reported not being interested in a promotion said personal obligations made it difficult to take on more work; whereas only 15% of men said the same. “Flexibility stigma is one of the biggest factors holding women back at work,” the report reads. “When women use flexible work arrangements, coworkers often assume they are less engaged and productive, while men’s commitment is taken for granted.”