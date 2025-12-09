Pepsi layoffs: Here’s the biggest clue that job cuts are coming as PepsiCo looks to ‘right-size’ workforce

Layoffs have hit American workers hard in 2025, particularly in the government and tech sectors. Already this year, well over a million jobs have been lost due to layoffs—and unfortunately, it doesn’t look like a cessation of job cuts is on the horizon. Reports say that beverage and snack giant PepsiCo is the latest major American company getting ready to announce layoffs.

Here’s what you need to know. What’s happened? On Monday, PepsiCo (Nasdaq: PEP) issued a memorandum about its intention to enhance shareholder value in 2026. In the memo, PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta said that the planned initiatives were to accelerate “organic revenue growth, deliver record productivity savings and improve core operating margin, starting in 2026.”

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The initiatives include using a targeted approach on affordable price tiers for its products in various channels in order to stimulate sales growth, reducing operational costs, and using automation and digitalization “to advance and accelerate our global productivity initiatives,” according to the company. These initiatives are widely seen as a response to demands from activist investor Elliott Investment Management, which took around a $4 billion stake in the company earlier this year. Elliott Investment Management is known for aggressively pursuing cost reduction and operational efficiencies in the companies in which it invests. But the above initiatives are allegedly not the only changes PepsiCo is preparing for. The company is reportedly also set to announce job layoffs.

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