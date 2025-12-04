Adidas scores court victory in San Francisco over failed Ye partnership

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said Adidas did not mislead shareholders in its annual reports by saying improper behavior by partners from the entertainment industry could have a negative spill-over effect on business.

“A reasonable investor would know that a partnership with a celebrity partner like Ye would come with inherent risks relating to improper behavior,” a three-judge panel said.

The panel also found no intent to defraud, and said Adidas’ disclosure “presents the hypothetical risk as the negative effect of improper behavior, not the improper behavior itself.”