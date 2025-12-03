People love this company’s automatic espresso machines. Can these new accessories make it an everything coffee brand?

As the “fourth wave” of coffee begins to take shape, companies that are embracing modern—and, increasingly, automated—coffee making are working to balance their tech with the craft of brewing. Terra Kaffe is one of them.

The company—known for its pricey, hypermodern automatic espresso machine TK-02—revealed its first brand expansion with the August launch of Demi, a miniature version of its flagship product. Now, it’s launching a slate of accessories to complement its machines and to move the brand out of startup mode and help establish itself as a serious competitor in the world of coffee gadgets. [Photo: Terra Kaffe] The accessories, which will be rolling out into early 2026, include a countertop milk frother with a matcha setting, a line of double-walled conical glassware, tumblers for taking your coffee on the go, a quick-brewing cold brew maker, an ice cube tray, and a drip coffee pot—all of which are meticulously designed in the brand’s signature modern style to integrate seamlessly into the entire Terra Kaffe ecosystem. The accessories give existing Terra Kaffe owners a way to enhance their experience with the machine while providing newcomers a wider entry point into the brand. “We’ve evolved into the next stage in this company’s life cycle. Now we’re a true lifestyle brand offering a myriad of options to serve all coffee lovers,” Terra Kaffe founder and CEO Sahand Dilmaghani says. “Every product has a foundation of seamlessness in the experience, elevating the way you go about your morning ritual.”

[Photo: Terra Kaffe] Creating an Ecosystem When Terra Kaffe released Demi, the compact machine delivered on size for those with minimal counter space, as well as on cost, coming in at $795, which is less than half the price of the TK-02. But the machine’s smaller profile requires a trade-off—not being able to produce a milk-based drink (the TK-02 can produce lattes, cappuccinos, and flat whites). That’s why the company saw an opportunity for its stand-alone Aero milk frother. The stainless steel Aero enables users to do one thing better than even the TK-02: make matcha. Its spinning technology whisks the matcha when you pour in the powder and place it under the machine’s spout for hot water. A built-in setting automatically stops whisking at the ideal time. (If you’re old-school, you can still whisk your matcha with a bamboo whisk, then add milk from the Aero, which has a built-in temperature setting for the beverage.) [Photo: Terra Kaffe] “Everything is complementary,” Dilmaghani says. “We’re creating things to constantly improve the whole experience and tie a bow around it.”

With the new accessories line, the company was also able to broaden the scope of its machines beyond making single-serve drinks—and do it in style. For Terra Kaffe users serving a crowd, it added a drip coffee carafe. And while the Demi can brew a pot out of the box, the company is pushing a new setting that will enable the TK-02 to do so as part of the machine’s first major software update. [Photo: Terra Kaffe] While the TK-02 has an option that creates coffee optimized for iced coffee, it does not have an option to dispense the coffee cold, creating an opportunity for the Ripple ice tray, which makes four ice pucks that fit into the new line of tumblers. In early 2026, Terra Kaffe will roll out a cold brew maker that it says will cut the roughly 18- to 24-hour process into minutes, and could be a way into the Terra Kaffe ecosystem for people who prefer cold drinks. The product uses a rotating force to spin the water through the coffee bed more quickly. “There’s no pressure associated with it, so it’s the same brewing methodology,” Dilmaghani explains. “But the technology we’re building actually accelerates the cold brew extraction process.”

[Photo: Terra Kaffe] Form and function As a child of two architects, Dilmaghani says he places design on an equal pedestal with functionality, and time spent living in Berlin brought German design inspiration to his work. He channeled all of those inspirations for his coffee brand. “Terra Kaffe’s brand identity and design language have a consistent throughline of geometric modernity, pulling from Bauhausian design principles,” he says. “Every single millimeter of the products are intentionally designed. The dials, the proportion to the base, how you engage with it—those are the details people subconsciously enjoy even if they don’t consciously acknowledge.” With its name that means “earth” and its water droplet logo, Terra Kaffe is working to evoke nature with its products as it expands. The TK-01 is only available in black and white, while the Demi is sold in brownish Dune, Slate grey, Forest green, and Cloud blue earth tones. The ice trays are also available in Dune and Cloud, its Aeris tumblers—available in three sizes—range from grey Smoke to amber Mairgold and burnt orange Sienna [Photo: Terra Kaffe] “Minimalism doesn’t mean plain,” Dilmaghani says. “Everything that you engage with stems from a place of evoking a certain feeling. That’s why, for us, everything goes back to precision, modernity and warmth.”

Despite releasing nearly two dozen products of different sizes and colors just this year, Terra Kaffe has more significant plans in the next year and beyond to mark its rising dominance in the home coffee tech space. “We make sure that every touchpoint you engage with is inviting,” Dilmaghani says. “The expansion of the peripheral products continues that thread.”