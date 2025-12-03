Spotify Wrapped 2025 goes ‘analog’ in the age of AI

Spotify Wrapped 2025 is here, and it’s inspired by mixtapes, DIY aesthetics, and all things pre-internet.

After plenty of anticipation, Wrapped has now debuted for the eleventh year in a row. As public interest in Wrapped has mounted exponentially each year—and other brands have flocked to dupe the format—Spotify has been compelled to continuously up the ante on its own design concept, and this year is no exception. Wrapped 2025 comes with 12 brand new features, each intended to make the experience more personalized than years past. In the music world (and everywhere else), 2025 has been a year dominated by conversation around the explosion of AI technology. In September, Spotify itself issued new policies around AI-generated music, explaining that while it won’t ban AI-generated songs or AI tools, it is focused on removing what it calls “AI slop” from the platform. At the time, Spotify said it had already removed 75 million spammy AI tracks from the site in just 12 months. Now, it appears Spotify is going full anti-AI in the design of Wrapped. [Image: Spotify] “If brands are looking to the future or to AI for inspiration, we did the opposite,” Payman Kassaie, Spotify’s director of brand and creative, said in a press conference ahead of the launch. This year, Wrapped is rooted in the world of mixtape culture—and it’s a refreshing change from last year’s Wrapped, which was widely critiqued for embracing AI.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

[Image: Spotify] How Spotify Wrapped became a marketing hit Since debuting in 2014, Wrapped has become a massive hit for Spotify. In 2023, the campaign drew in more than 225 million monthly active users and increased engagement by 40% year-over-year across 170 markets, according to an earnings report from the company. And that’s not even counting the free marketing that Spotify rakes in annually through the thousands of user-generated, organic posts from Spotify’s user base of 700 million, who share their Wrapped results with followers across socials. To meet the hype, Spotify has slowly turned Wrapped into a design-centric extravaganza, debuting an entirely fresh look and feel for the review each year. Spotify’s 2022 wrapped: “Listening Personality”. [Image: Spotify] In 2021, the brand introduced “Audio Aura,” a color analysis of users’ top musical moods. In 2022, it tried out a zodiac-esque feature called “Listening Personality” alongside a psychedelic design. And last year, it opted for a techy, glitchy aesthetic to complement a new add-on called “Music Evolution,” which tracked users’ musical eras over the course of the year, and an AI-generated podcast feature that narrated users’ listening history (but somehow did not include top album or genre stats). While typically an easy brand win, last year’s launch was broadly panned.

[Image: Spotify] Spotify Wrapped 2025 embraces a retro aesthetic To appease those critiques, Spotify appears to be doing a full 180 with this year’s design. The techy aesthetic has been traded for a look that calls to mind an era when listening to music was a physical process—from building a mixtape to burning your own CD or even putting together a scrapbook of your favorite artists. [Image: Spotify] “We looked back at the way people used to share music before Wrapped existed, and that led us to rooting our visual identity this year in the world of mixtape culture,” Kassaie said. “I may be dating myself a bit here, but if you’ve ever burned a CD for a friend, you know that each one becomes its own little canvas for the creator. That’s kind of the feeling we wanted to capture with this year’s design.” [Images: Spotify] Every visual, he added, is made to feel handmade, with cutouts, images, doodles, and various textures lending the platform a DIY quality. The design is grounded in a palette of black and white, with pops of color reserved for key moments like artist images and album covers.

[Image: Spotify] On the data side, Spotify’s team went back to the drawing board to differentiate itself from competitors. This year, it will offer a top album list for the first time ever. In addition, it’s introducing 12 entirely new data-driven features, including “Listening Age,” which analyzes the five year span of music that users engaged with more than others in their age group; “Wrapped Clubs,” which sorts users into one of six clubs based on listening style; and “Wrapped Party,” which lets groups of friends compare their Wrapped data in a real-time, interactive setting. [Image: Spotify] Spotify hasn’t entirely forgone AI in this process, either. “Listening Archive” is an AI-powered feature that spotlights certain days throughout the year, like a user’s biggest discovery day or most nostalgic day. Still, the overall vibe of Spotify Wrapped 2025 is less a celebration of AI, and more a return to the fundamentals that make sharing music fun. [Image: Spotify]