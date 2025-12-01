This whimsical shelf is also a puzzle

Gustaf Westman [Photo: courtesy Gustaf Westman]

In a new video posted to his Instagram, Westman introduces the Puzzle Shelf, a modular unit that comes in the form of several components resembling giant puzzle pieces. Users can assemble the shelf however they see fit, as well as select their own piece colors, which include white, forest green, fire-engine red, pink, a range of blues, and even a metallic silver. It’s currently available on a made-to-order basis, as each unique shelf is produced by a London-based 3D-print artist.

Westman’s irreverent take on design, which evokes memories of childhood play and imagination, is the reason that he’s managed to amass a cult following in just five years since opening his eponymous studio in 2020. The Puzzle Shelf expands on his existing niche of products that turn everyday objects and home decor into whimsical, colorful statements.

[Photos: courtesy Gustaf Westman]

Designing a puzzle shelf

Westman’s most beloved designs take ordinary items—like a dinner plate or wine glass—and reimagine them with a twist, often by inflating them to satisfyingly rounded proportions. More recently, he’s also been delving into some more experimental designs, like a table specifically engineered to hold glass stems, a spiral bag made to carry a baguette, and a plate that perfectly cradles meatballs.