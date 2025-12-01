This whimsical shelf is also a puzzle

Gustaf Westman, the homeware designer known for his delightfully chunky objects, just unveiled his latest project. It’s a shelf inspired by classic puzzles.
In a new video posted to his Instagram, Westman introduces the Puzzle Shelf, a modular unit that comes in the form of several components resembling giant puzzle pieces. Users can assemble the shelf however they see fit, as well as select their own piece colors, which include white, forest green, fire-engine red, pink, a range of blues, and even a metallic silver. It’s currently available on a made-to-order basis, as each unique shelf is produced by a London-based 3D-print artist.
Westman’s irreverent take on design, which evokes memories of childhood play and imagination, is the reason that he’s managed to amass a cult following in just five years since opening his eponymous studio in 2020. The Puzzle Shelf expands on his existing niche of products that turn everyday objects and home decor into whimsical, colorful statements.
Designing a puzzle shelf
Westman’s most beloved designs take ordinary items—like a dinner plate or wine glass—and reimagine them with a twist, often by inflating them to satisfyingly rounded proportions. More recently, he’s also been delving into some more experimental designs, like a table specifically engineered to hold glass stems, a spiral bag made to carry a baguette, and a plate that perfectly cradles meatballs.
In an interview with Fast Company back in August for his first collection with Ikea, Westman explained that his designs are often inspired by memories from his own childhood. For this new shelf, he says, “I’ve always loved toy aesthetics, and puzzles have such a simple, fun function. The idea of pieces connecting to create something new felt like a great starting point.”
To test the design, Westman first sketched the shapes out on paper before rendering them digitally. Then, he created a 3D-printed miniature model of the structure, small enough to sit on a table. In the final design, each long “shelf” puzzle piece is supported by two smaller puzzle pieces, which stack together like Lincoln Logs. Westman told Vogue Scandinavia that the design can be styled as a coffee table, a bookshelf, a bar, a side table, and even a desk.
“A puzzle can take many forms,” Westman said. “I wasn’t interested in copying the look of a flat puzzle piece—instead, I focused on the function and the idea of pieces interlocking and creating something new when they come together.”
