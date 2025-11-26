Grab your keys and some tissues. Chevrolet’s new holiday ad is a tearjerker

Created by ad agency Anomaly, “Memory Lane” follows an older couple on their annual holiday drive to the family cottage in their well-loved 1987 Suburban. The trip takes them back to holiday memories and moments of years past that helped build their family. We see the kids go from babies and toddlers to bickering back-seat siblings to near-silent teens, all on the way to meeting them again as adults.

For just about any parent, this is an absolute field-goal kick to the cryballs. It’s a story that is specific to this fictional group, but a sentiment that will touch on similar memories for many viewers. It’s also continuing the brand’s streak of delivering an emotional, well-told family tale for the holidays since 2021.

Chevrolet CMO Steve Majoros told Ad Age that the strategy is not the hard sell, but rather to steer into the brand’s 114-year history. “I’m sure people are going to say, ‘Oh, it’s the same formula and the same whatever,’” Majoros said. “You know what? They’d die to have the brand we have, and they would die to have the kind of connection we have with people, the legitimacy and credibility of our brand. So I’m not going to apologize one bit.”