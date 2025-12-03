China is building the world’s first nuclear-proof floating island. That’s not good news for the U.S.

China’s pursuit of maritime dominance has shifted from a regional ambition to a global reality, driven by a “breakneck speed” naval expansion that rivals that of the U.S. during World War II. The Asian country has already produced the world’s largest military fleet by ship count (although Washington still dominates in tonnage thanks to its large aircraft carrier groups). Yet Beijing’s strategy for controlling the Indo-Pacific—and beyond—relies on more than just warships; it increasingly depends on gray zone tactics that blur the line between scientific research and military projection. China is systematically deploying dual-use “civilian” assets—from oceanographic survey ships to militarized fishing fleets—to map key strategic waterways and assert sovereignty without firing a shot.​ This “advancing without attacking” doctrine is now escalating with a new class of megastructures designed to solidify China’s permanent presence in contested waters. While the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) challenges U.S. supremacy with advanced carriers like the Fujian and new nuclear carriers in preparation, Beijing is simultaneously rolling out a parallel infrastructure of floating islands and underwater bases. [Image: China State Shipbuilding Corporation] China says that it is built for the blue economy—the idea that the oceans are a huge resource still waiting to be untapped—which is true. But, oh the wonders! These facilities are engineered with military-grade survivability, effectively functioning as forward-operating bases that extend China’s reach far beyond its shores while maintaining a veneer of civilian legitimacy.​​

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

The latest entries in this network of assets are deep-sea bases, underwater server farms, and, now, a floating research platform engineered to withstand nuclear blasts. Together, these projects form a connected infrastructure designed for long-term operations, resource extraction, and data processing at sea designed not only to gain scientific and industrial advantages but to expand Beijing’s footprint in the world’s oceans. First of its kind Let’s look at these one by one, starting with the most impressive: Detailed in a research paper published earlier this month in the Chinese Journal of Ship Research, the new Deep-Sea All-Weather Resident Floating Research Facility is a 86,000-ton semi-submersible platform described by its developers as a mobile, self-sustaining artificial island. Contracts with the shipyard that will build it—the China State Shipbuilding Corporation—specify a twin-hull vessel 453 feet long and 279 feet wide, with a main deck rising 148 feet above the waterline, according to the South China Morning Post. It is designed to house 238 people for up to four months without resupply.​ It’s an incredible project with no rival anywhere in the world.

According to Yang Deqing and his team at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, the facility is built for “all-weather, long-term residency.” Its superstructure contains critical compartments for emergency power, communications, and navigation that are hardened to remain operational after a nuclear explosion.​ [Image: China State Shipbuilding Corporation] The platform is rated to operate in Sea State 7—rough seas with waves between 20 feet and 30 feet—and to survive typhoons up to Category 17, the highest rating on the Chinese scale. Project leader Lin Zhongqin stated that his team is “racing to complete the design and construction, aiming for operational status by 2028.” The vessel will cruise at approximately 17 miles per hour to conduct deep-sea observations and test mining technologies in areas including the South China Sea.​ But perhaps the most impressive thing after its absurdly large size and its towering dual-hull design is the material they invented to make it capable of withstand a nuclear shock wave without the weight of traditional heavy armor.

advertisement

The engineers designed a “sandwich bulkhead” using a lattice of corrugated metal tubes. These tubes, folded at a precise 21.25-degree angle with walls just 0.02 inches thick, utilize something technically called a “negative Poisson’s ratio” which means that, unlike standard materials that bulge outward when compressed, this structure contracts inward and densifies, distributing the impact.​ They claim their simulations showed a 2.4-inch thick panel—roughly the width of a smartphone—outperforming thicker steel plates. Under a simulated nuclear blast pressure of 25.8 psi (177.83 kilopascals), the design reduced maximum structural displacement by 58.53% compared to conventional armor.​ An underwater space station China is also deploying a James Bond-like underwater base located at a depth of roughly 6,560 feet in the South China Sea, which appears to be the first out of many. According to project leader Yin Jianping, of the South China Sea Institute of Oceanology, the project is a “space station in the sea.” Connected to a fiber-optic network, its pressurized modules are designed to host six scientists for up to a month.​ The base will investigate how to extract methane hydrate—to help satisfy the country’s ever-growing energy needs—and survey deposits of rare earth elements, cobalt, and nickel. It will be supported by the drilling ship Meng Xiang and a network of uncrewed submersibles that will double as a surveillance system for the country.

In parallel, China has deployed its first commercial underwater data center off the coast of Hainan. A 1,433-ton structure submerged 115 feet deep that houses 24 server racks. Project manager Pu Ding points out that they “put the entire data cabin in the deep sea because seawater can help cool down the temperature.”​ The developers claim this passive cooling can save around 90% of the energy typically used for climate control in land-based centers. A similar test unit near Shanghai will draw power from offshore wind farms, and the company that is building this data center estimates that over 95% of its energy will come from renewable sources.​ The idea is not new. Microsoft tested it and found out that, indeed, it works great. Surprisingly, the Redmond, Washington company is not working on it anymore and will not scale the idea up. Which is both sad—because of the huge energy waste that current server farms represent, which could be greatly reduced by natural cooling—and shocking because the U.S. is in the middle of a worldwide war for AI domination with China. The latter is not leaving a stone unturned to win that war, which is precisely what this new floating megastructure is all about. Beijing is not going to stop at making your iPhones, your rare earth magnets, and building the best AIs using the largest army of STEM doctors in the world. China wants to become the biggest maritime superpower too—just like Spain, Britain, and the U.S. in past centuries. And we are witnessing its overture in real time.