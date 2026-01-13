How Hinge became the dating app for people who hate dating apps

Sitting on a coffee table in his Chelsea office in New York City and surrounded by framed wedding invitations on the walls, Justin McLeod is worrying about AI.

Specifically, the cofounder and CEO of dating app Hinge is concerned that his users—many of whom have asked him to their weddings over the years—might fall in love with it instead of one another. McLeod has spent the greater part of the past 15 years studying the dynamics of human relationships, including what makes one person fall for another, and he sees that chatbots offer exactly what many people crave. “Why would I invest in these hard human relationships with people that are not always available or might reject me when I can talk to this thing that is right here and will always say the right thing?” he wonders.

On this sunny afternoon in late September, chatbots aren’t yet upending dating apps, but something sure is. Bumble, once the women-first darling, has shed 460,000 paying users since the end of 2024, prompting the return of founder Whitney Wolfe Herd in March. She’s embarked on an aggressive retrenchment campaign that has included laying off 30% of the staff. Tinder, meanwhile, has lost more than 1.5 million paying users since its peak in 2022. Its parent company, Match Group, has also recorded steady revenue declines for the past three years for its business unit that includes former stalwarts like Match.com and OkCupid. Match appointed Spencer Rascoff as a wartime CEO in February 2025; he’s slashed head count by 13%. But one app in Match Group’s portfolio stands out. Hinge, which has 15 million monthly active users, saw its paying users grow by 17% year over year to 1.87 million in the third quarter of this year. The app took in $550 million in revenue in 2024, and more than $500 million in the first nine months of 2025.

“We’re the fastest-growing—and, in fact, the only growing—major dating app,” McLeod says. (That’s not quite true: Grindr, with 1.3 million of what it calls “average paying users,” is also on the upswing.) “Simply put, Hinge is crushing it,” Rascoff said on Match Group’s Q2 earnings call. Hinge’s competitors are facing problems of their own making. First was their aggressive pursuit of users, favoring quantity over quality, which has degraded the overall experience of many dating apps. Meanwhile, their lax policing of junk profiles and bots—and simultaneous price increases for increasingly important features—has forced users to pay ever more to find decent matches. People are just tired of endless, expensive swiping that doesn’t convert into dates. And now a rising generation is emerging with an entirely different approach to dating than earlier users, putting apps that don’t evolve at risk of being left behind. Gen Z’s relationships are increasingly mediated—even defined—by screens. They still use dating apps, but they’re skeptical.

Gen Z has “set a higher bar,” Match CFO Steven Bailey told attendees at Morgan Stanley’s Technology, Media, and Telecom conference in March. “They want [dating apps] to be safe, they want them to be effective, and they want them to drive the outcomes they’re looking for.” But Hinge keeps growing because it has stuck to its promise that it succeeds only if users end up deleting it altogether. “We want people to meet up and find love in person,” McLeod says. That sounds obvious, but in the world of dating apps, it hasn’t always been a priority. While other apps favored ease of use (all that endless swiping) over outcomes, McLeod remained relentlessly focused on designing ways to get his users off the app and dating, even if that meant inserting friction into the user experience. “A lot of apps grew much faster than us because they were more engaging and exciting,” McLeod admits. But he was playing the long game.