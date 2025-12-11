OpenAI turns 10 today. Where will it be in another decade?

On December 11, 2015, OpenAI arrived on the scene with a bang. Announced on the penultimate day of the Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems, an academic confab held in Montreal’s Palais des Congrès by Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and others, the organization had been in the planning stages for months (an infamous July 2015 meeting at the Rosewood Sand Hill Hotel brought on board many of OpenAI’s key early staffers).

But when it went public with an announcement and blog post, the community reacted with surprise. “This is just absolutely wonderful news, and I really feel like we are watching history in the making,” wrote Sebastien Bubeck, then a researcher at Microsoft, and since October 2024, an OpenAI employee. The company was well-funded and professed to have clear goals: “to advance digital intelligence in the way that is most likely to benefit humanity as a whole, unconstrained by a need to generate financial return.”

Bubeck had little idea how prescient his words were. Even the wildest predictions of its founders on that day in 2015 likely couldn’t have imagined how much ChatGPT would change the world—and OpenAI’s fortunes. But now that it’s a decade old, the main question its investors, its employees, and all of us relying on its success to keep the stock market healthy are asking is: Where will it be in another 10-years’ time?

“Ten years ago, OpenAI started with a fairly legitimate scientific question and had a social conscious focus,” says Catherine Flick, an AI ethicist at the University of Staffordshire. Flick points out that its founding form was a “complicated nonprofit organization” that was always going to be difficult to address—and caused plenty of consternation, including the2023 ousting of its CEO, Altman.