Black Friday design deals you don’t want to miss

After Thanksgiving, brands will bombard you with Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions. It can be overwhelming to know what to buy. After all, some deals aren’t actually all that good. And besides, you don’t want to make impulse buys that you’ll regret later and that will end up in a landfill in the near future.

To help cut through the noise, we’ve picked out the best deals from design-forward brands. They create beautiful products that are thoughtfully designed to last for years. We’ve even picked out some of our favorite classic products that you will enjoy using for a long time. All the prices below are before discounts. [Photos: MoMA Design Store] MoMA Design Store 20% off site-wide Might we suggest these quirky espresso mugs ($50) or these toasty Jeffrey Gibson-designed slippers ($85) or this gorgeous color-saturated Japanese toolbox ($145)?

It’s not just olive oil; it’s olive oil in an elegant bottle adorned with art. The Artist Series ($170) features labels featuring exclusive art from independent artists that Brightland commissioned. There’s also a Classic Minis gift set ($89) that serves as a sampler. The boxes are packaged so beautifully that you don’t need wrapping paper. [Photo: Terra Kaffe] Terra Kaffe Between $250 and $400 off If you’re in the market for a new coffee maker, this beautifully designed, high-tech automatic espresso machine by Terra Kaffe could be your answer. It doesn’t require any pods (just beans), which saves plastic. The Wi-Fi-enabled, fully loaded machine goes for $1,995 (now $400 off), and the compact Demi goes for $795 (now $250 off).

It’s time to stock up on some of the best-designed reusable bags on the market. The Duck Bag ($42) is an icon. Don’t sleep on the limited-edition three-packs of standard Baggus ($42), which now come in Miffy and Western designs. [Photos: The Citizenry] The Citizenry 25% off site-wide We recommend the brand’s architectural vases that are handcrafted by artisans in India and Mexico, like the Vati ($79) or the Terranova ($429). The home decor company is also famous for its Mercado baskets, which start at $105.