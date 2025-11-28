Black Friday design deals you don’t want to miss

After Thanksgiving, brands will bombard you with Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions. It can be overwhelming to know what to buy. After all, some deals aren’t actually all that good. And besides, you don’t want to make impulse buys that you’ll regret later and that will end up in a landfill in the near future.
To help cut through the noise, we’ve picked out the best deals from design-forward brands. They create beautiful products that are thoughtfully designed to last for years. We’ve even picked out some of our favorite classic products that you will enjoy using for a long time. All the prices below are before discounts.
MoMA Design Store
Might we suggest these quirky espresso mugs ($50) or these toasty Jeffrey Gibson-designed slippers ($85) or this gorgeous color-saturated Japanese toolbox ($145)?
Boll & Branch
25% off site-wide, with up to 50% off select styles
Boll & Branch has some of the most beautiful bedding on the market. But more impressively, each product is fully traceable—so you know that neither workers nor the planet were harmed in creating them. Their soft blankets are worth the investment. We recommend the signature hand-stitched quilt (from $498) and the new woven icon ($699).
Brightland
It’s not just olive oil; it’s olive oil in an elegant bottle adorned with art. The Artist Series ($170) features labels featuring exclusive art from independent artists that Brightland commissioned. There’s also a Classic Minis gift set ($89) that serves as a sampler. The boxes are packaged so beautifully that you don’t need wrapping paper.
Terra Kaffe
If you’re in the market for a new coffee maker, this beautifully designed, high-tech automatic espresso machine by Terra Kaffe could be your answer. It doesn’t require any pods (just beans), which saves plastic. The Wi-Fi-enabled, fully loaded machine goes for $1,995 (now $400 off), and the compact Demi goes for $795 (now $250 off).
Everlane
Skip the impulse buys and shop for classic, minimalist pieces, which are Everlane’s specialty. You can’t go wrong with a wool rollneck sweater ($228) or a pair of classic leather booties ($298) or the brand’s new fully recyclable jacket, the Everpuff ($348—now at half price).
Baggu
It’s time to stock up on some of the best-designed reusable bags on the market. The Duck Bag ($42) is an icon. Don’t sleep on the limited-edition three-packs of standard Baggus ($42), which now come in Miffy and Western designs.
The Citizenry
We recommend the brand’s architectural vases that are handcrafted by artisans in India and Mexico, like the Vati ($79) or the Terranova ($429). The home decor company is also famous for its Mercado baskets, which start at $105.
Larroudé
50% off site-wide (exclusions apply)
Larroudé is known for making comfortable shoes designed by the former fashion director at Barneys. They are high quality and manufactured in the brand’s own factories in Brazil. Now is the time to pick classics you will wear for years to come, like the block-heel Ricky Boot ($550), the party-ready Ari Pump ($395), or the Verona Ballet Flat ($315). The brand’s new sneaker, the Stella ($250), has been a bestseller this year.
Clare V.
The brand’s iconic designs include the Moyen Messenger ($485), the Simple Tote ($575), and the Remi Backpack ($485).
Alessi
Up to 50% off everything, plus an additional 10% for Black Friday
The Italian housewares brand Alessi is very popular among design nerds for good reason. Over the years, it has collaborated with industrial designers and architects to make thoughtful products for everyday life—from a flyswatter designed by Philippe Starck ($30 now 25% off) to iconic kettles in the shape of a cone, originally designed by Aldo Rossi ($435 now 25% off).
The final deadline for Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards is Friday, December 12, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.