Equinox’s head honcho, Harvey Spevak, tells us which U.S. cities are next on the company’s hit list, why it’s rapidly expanding across the Middle East, and the real reason for ditching Kiehl’s in the locker room.

Equinox has too many next big bets to count

Harvey Spevak [Photos: Equinox]

BY Yasmin Gagne

It took the Equinox Group—the parent company of luxury gym chain Equinox, Equinox hotels, and Soulcycle—around five years to recover from COVID. But the company has recovered, claiming that 2025 will be a record year from a profitability perspective.

This year, it announced big plans for expansion. Harvey Spevak, executive chairman and managing partner of Equinox Group, tells us about the company’s plan to open 40 clubs in new markets, its expansion into the Middle East, and the real reason it ditched Kiehl’s for Grown Alchemist.

The final deadline for Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards is Friday, December 12, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.

