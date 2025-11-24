Kids will keep these practical gifts for years

As a parent, shopping for holiday gifts for your kids can be a dilemma. Of course you want to surprise the little ones with exciting presents, but you also know that most flashy toys won’t hold their attention for very long. They’ll likely lose interest in them within a few days and you’ll be stuck with plastic toy cluttering up their rooms, destined for the donation bin. In addition to being a waste of money, it’s terrible for the planet.

What if you could surprise them with something that’s both beautiful and practical? Here’s some ideas for gifts that they’ll be able to use for years. [Photo: State] A purse of their own State, $60 At some point, your child will need their own bag to carry a little bit of pocket money or a snack. But if you get them a purse or tote, they’re likely to leave it behind somewhere. The solution: a cute bag you can strap onto them. State’s fanny pack is thoughtfully sized for a child’s body and comes in great designs like rainbow sequins. It is cleverly designed to go over their shoulder, so it is always in front of them.

[Photo: Minted] New art for their room Minted, prices vary Why not upgrade your child’s room with a piece of art they love? Minted offers a wide range of designs that are child-friendly, but won’t make you cringe. You could have fun picking a design together. You can order it as a framed poster print, or a canvas. It’s something that they’ll always associate with their childhood bedroom. [Photo: Original Duckhead] A colorful, artistic umbrella Original Duckhead x Meri Meri Umbrella, $36

Kids love playing in the rain, and they love having their very own umbrella. Original Duckhead, a brand known for its durability and quality, has made a collection of kid’s umbrellas with the brand Meri Meri. The designs are fun, colorful, but also tasteful. Pick from cherries and smiley faces, dinosaurs, or rainbows. They’ll be perfect to stash in a backpack for a rainy walk back from school. [Photo: Away] A suitcase for all their adventures Away, $250 If you have upcoming travel, why not get them a suitcase they’ll love. This one from Away is designed from the same durable materials as the adult bags, but they’re perfectly sized for the under 7 set. Your kid will love packing it and wheeling it through the airport themselves. For the holidays, it comes with a Paw Patrols design in pink and blue.

[Photo: Petite Plume] Pajamas fit for a prince or princess Petite Plume, $60 Holiday pajamas have become a trend, but who wants to wear Santa jammies in January? Petite Plume offers gorgeous, high quality nightgowns and pajamas that are so soft and beautiful, your kid will be excited to see them under the tree. (Some of the nightgowns are pretty enough that your child might want to wear them to school.) They come in classic designs, like toile and stripes, that can be worn all year around. [Photo: Baublebar] A blanket for sleepovers and picnics Baublebar, $78

While you may not think your child will get excited about a blanket, wait till they see these. They’re designed in child friendly patterns and colors, and you can customize it with their name. It’s the perfect thing for them to bring to sleepovers or the park, or just to decorate their room.