A 220-pound, fully functional, solid-gold toilet—once offered to President Donald Trump as a satirical gift—just sold at a Sotheby’s auction for $12.1 million.

The commode is a work of art called America created by Maurizio Cattelan in 2016. Cattelan is most well-known for his surreal, conversation-starting, and often controversial art concepts, like the 1999 piece La Nona Ora, which depicts a life-size Pope John Paul II getting struck by a meteorite, or the infamous 2019 piece Comedian, which is, put simply, a banana taped to a wall (which sold at auction for $6.2 million). After America debuted at the Guggenheim Museum in September 2016, it became an instant subject of public fascination, inspiring dozens of think pieces and even a front cover of the New York Post. In the nine years since, the intrigue surrounding the work has only grown after it was the target of a high-profile heist. Perhaps the most enduring legacy of America, though, will be its emergence as a striking symbol for Trump’s first term—a connection made even more poignant by the timing of its sale during Trump’s second term, itself most visually recognizable by its glut of gilded motifs.

The original America, on display at the Guggenheim Museum in 2016 [Photo: William Edwards/AFP/Getty Images] The storied, sometimes unbelievable history of America When it debuted to the public, America was not sequestered on a pedestal or inside a gallery space. Instead, it was located in the Guggenheim’s bathroom, where visitors were allowed five minutes each to, as one New York Post article put it at the time, “crap all over America.” In all, more than 100,000 guests lined up to do just that. At the time, the Guggenheim said that the artwork represented the American dream, with “its utility ultimately reminding us of the inescapable physical realities of our shared humanity.” Cattelan put it more bluntly to The New Yorker: “Whatever you eat, a two-hundred-dollar lunch or a two-dollar hot dog, the results are the same, toilet-wise,” he said. In 2019, the loo was sent to England’s Blenheim Palace, where it was to be put on view to the public for a second time. Just as the exhibition was set to open, a group of thieves broke into the palace, used sledgehammers and crowbars to pry the toilet out of the floor, and escaped in under five minutes.

Two of the people involved in the theft were sentenced to prison in June of this year, but the original America has never been recovered. The America that just sold at Sotheby’s is actually a second version of the work, which Cattelan had previously alluded to but did not reveal in public until the sale. According to Sotheby’s, it’s the only other version of America in existence. People wait in line to use the fully functional installation of America at the Guggenheim Museum, 2016. [Photo: Christina Horsten/Picture Alliance/Getty Images] An 18-karat-gold throne In a new YouTube video about the whirlwind history of America, several Sotheby’s experts note that Cattelan’s reticence to provide much context about America is one of the reasons it became iconic. But the toilet’s connections to Trump were never exactly subtle. When America arrived at the Guggenheim just two months before Trump was elected in 2016, the museum’s then-blogger, Caitlin Dover, wrote in a post, “The aesthetics of this ‘throne’ recall nothing so much as the gilded excess of Trump’s real-estate ventures and private residences.” When Dover asked Cattelan about the connection, he said that while Trump wasn’t top of mind when he conceived the piece, “it was probably in the air.”

“What’s the point of our life?” he said at the time. “Everything seems absurd until we die, and then it makes sense.” The original America at Blenheim Palace, 2019 [Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images]