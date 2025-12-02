How Amtrak, Intrepid Travel, and 2 other brands got people off their couches

From our modes of transportation to the places and events we deem worth visiting, making plans can feel like a laundry list of forgone conclusions. But these four brands—all 2025 Brands That Matter honorees—are working to change that.

Amtrak wants America to realize that cars and planes aren’t the only ways to get around—and over the past year, travelers took that message to heart. In 2025, the passenger rail company achieved an all-time record for ridership with 34.5 million customer trips (marking the brand’s second year in a row setting a new ridership record). Amtrak’s clever “Retrain Travel” campaign showed car-bound commuters exactly what they’re missing: spacious seating, amenities like Wi-Fi and dining, and an overall guest-oriented experience that makes the journey just as sweet as the destination. These features are hallmarks of the brand’s new fleet of NextGen Acela trains, which launched in August, bringing a new level of luxury to rail travel in the Northeast. More new train models, including the currently in-development Airo trains, will continue rolling out throughout 2026 to serve passengers across the country.

Amtrak worked to change the perception that train travel is slow and uncomfortable, while Intrepid Travel showed that overlooked destinations are overlooked for a reason, and Pure Michigan proved that America’s cultural hubs aren’t confined to its coastlines. And for events both local and abroad, Eventbrite showed users that their ideal night out can also be a little off the beaten path.

Intrepid Travel

Directing tourists to the least popular vacation spots might sound counterintuitive, but for Intrepid Travel, it was a boost to the brand and to the tourism industry as a whole. On its 2025 Not Hot List, Intrepid highlighted 10 vacation spots that are actively seeking tourists, diverting demand from more popular destinations suffering environmentally and culturally from overtourism. Instead, based on external research and perspectives from both local and global experts, Intrepid offered a small-group travel package for each location, from Nangma Valley in Pakistan to Disko Island in Greenland. This year, Intrepid kept the tradition going. Its recently released 2026 Not Hot List featured 10 more underexplored spots that are the opposite of tourist traps, like the rivers of Sierra Leone, the mountains of Kyrgyzstan, and the villages of Romania.

@intrepid_travel This is our 2026 Not Hot List. 10 destinations you won’t find on the usual ‘must-see’ guides. 🙌 Handpicked with insights from our local experts and trend research from Globetrender, the world’s leading travel trend forecasting agency, these are the places flying under the radar but ready for their moment: 1. Tiwai Island, Sierra Leone 2. Tien Shan mountains, Kyrgyzstan 3. Sierra Norte, Mexico 4. Vis Island, Croatia 5. Southeastern Anatolia, Türkiye 6. Via Transilvanica, Romania 7. Ruta de las Flores, El Salvador 8. Oulu, Finland 9. Arunachal Pradesh, India 10. Great Basin National Park, United States 🎥 @Kim | Travel Save this post and let us know your favourite new trip in the comments. 👇 ♬ original sound – Intrepid Travel

Pure Michigan

The United States’s main tourist destinations may be on the coasts, but brands like Pure Michigan prove the Midwest is not to be missed. Nearly 20 years since its founding, Pure Michigan still consistently finds new facets of the state to celebrate: its natural beauty, highlighted in the brand’s “Keep It Fresh” campaign, which features real Michiganders pursuing the outdoor hobbies they love; its cuisine, represented by the 10 restaurants and chefs that were semifinalists for the 2025 James Beard Awards; and even its scents, which Pure Michigan distilled into four fragrances in collaboration with the Aroma Labs, one for each season. In 2024, Pure Michigan’s advertising drew more than 789,000 tourists to the state, and they spent more than $1.3 billion during their trips and created $79 million in state tax revenue.

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2025 Brands That Matter. Explore the full list of honorees that have demonstrated a commitment to their brand’s purpose and cultural relevance to their audience. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.