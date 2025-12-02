Meet 6 successful media brands using events and content to build cultural impact

Increasingly, the media and entertainment brands that thrive are ones that can build on their core business in creative ways. Two of the 2025 Brands That Matter honorees in the media and entertainment world—Ebony and Essence—are legacy Black publications that have grown their audiences and cultural cachet by building events around their flagship editorial product.

Overtime is partially a sport brand, but it’s also a company that knows how to engage with younger consumers around sports—that’s how it’s gotten noticed by major brands and other sports leagues. Those three examples of the six outlined below, are just some of the ways companies are rethinking what a media brand can—and should—be. Afropunk In its 20 years of existence, Afropunk has expanded beyond just being a festival organizer. It’s a brand that engages with issues facing the Black community globally and bakes that into everything from its social media to its live programming. That global focus has helped it catch on in Brazil, where Afropunk reaches the largest Black audience outside of Africa. Meanwhile, Afropunk Bahia has become a key event for the brand, and a moment for bringing the global Black diaspora together in Salvador, Bahia. More than 60,000 people attended in 2024, and the 2025 edition, held in early November, also listed artists’ countries of origin on the lineup announcements. The two-day event was headlined by American singer Coco Jones on day 1 and Nigerian singer/songwriter Tems on day 2.

View this post on Instagram Ebony As the preeminent magazine for Black news, culture, and entertainment celebrates its 80th anniversary, Ebony is making clear that it has grown into a modern media brand. Its annual Power 100 list has grown in visibility, and its 2024 iteration was the brand’s most-covered installment, with coverage of its gala bringing in 7 billion media impressions. This year, the Power 100 Gala, held in early November, took on a new format, with honorees focused on past, present, and future, including Tracee Ellis Ross as this year’s Pathbreaker of the Year. As it builds out the gala, Ebony also keeps its journalism in focus, bringing on longtime Essence writer and former deputy editor Cori Murray as its executive vice president of editorial content, adding a veteran Black journalist onboard to grow its storytelling capabilities. View this post on Instagram Essence With its editorial focus on lifestyle and culture for Black women, Essence has turned two of its flagship events—the Essence Festival of Culture and the Black Women in Hollywood Awards—into cultural moments unto themselves. Though the 2025 Essence Festival of Culture saw lower ticket sales and fewer vendors than the record-breaking 30th anniversary edition in 2024, it remained a tentpole event for New Orleans over July 4th weekend. And this year’s 18th installment of the Black Women in Hollywood Awards honored the likes of Cynthia Erivo, Teyana Taylor, and Marla Gibbs. Overtime With four of its own sports leagues (men’s basketball, women’s basketball, 7v7 football, and boxing) and a TikTok following of more than 60 million across its accounts, sports media brand Overtime has provided brands, athletes, and leagues a major platform for reaching generations Z and Alpha. In 2024, the brand logged more than 115 million social media followers across platforms and over 3 billion engagements coming from 30 billion-plus views of its content. That was enough to get the National Women’s Soccer League on board for Overtime’s first partnership with a women’s league ahead of the football clubs’ 2025 season. Overtime got NWSL footage and behind-the-scenes access to players, and the league got the eyeballs of the 3 million people following OvertimeFC on TikTok, plus access to its broader audience. In 2025, major brands have continued to take notice of Overtime’s reach, with Therabody’s fall 2025 national ad-buy including Overtime alongside networks like NBC Sports, Peacock, and ESPN.

@overtimefc The AUDACITY to even try that 😮‍💨 @NWSL @Orlando Pride #marta #panenka #nwsl ♬ original sound – overtimefc Revolt When Revolt cofounder Sean “Diddy” Combs departed the television and media company in 2024, selling his majority stake, the brand knew exactly who its new owners should be: its employees. In its year-plus as an employee-owned company, Revolt has continued its focus on hip-hop and youth culture, including a record-breaking weekend for the 2024 edition of its flagship Revolt World festival. In 2025, it has worked to capitalize on youth interest in sports, launching its Revolt Sports vertical with a podcast hosted by former NFL player Brandon Marshall and cultural commentator Kayla Nicole. The brand has also grown its podcast network, launching more than 20 new shows in the past year, including The People’s Brief from social media personality Lynae Vanee, in which she explores news, culture, and history. View this post on Instagram USAFacts In a golden age of misinformation, USAFacts has positioned itself as a brand that audiences can turn to for one thing reliably: the unvarnished truth. That resource was particularly needed as the 2024 election ramped up, which was why USAFacts worked with former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer for its “Just the Facts” campaign. The series saw Ballmer breaking down topics like immigration, federal spending, and healthcare in explainer videos. The brand found an appetite for the content, racking up 40 million video engagements, which helped bring in 367,000 new subscribers to the USAFacts newsletter. The partnership has continued throughout 2025, with Ballmer explaining issues on everyone’s mind: tariffs, government assistance, and federal spending. This story is part of Fast Company’s 2025 Brands That Matter. Explore the full list of honorees that have demonstrated a commitment to their brand’s purpose and cultural relevance to their audience. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.