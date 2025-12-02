From sex toys to cancer screenings, these 6 brands got people to care about their health

Health and wellness is a product category littered with broken promises and bad pitches. These Brands That Matter honorees have created work for products that aim to uplift, help, and encourage across a wide range of challenges and issues, big and small.
Bobbie
Many new mothers feel pressured to breastfeed their children but cannot for a variety of reasons. Bobbie has been working to change the narrative around using formula through advocacy and education efforts, while offering an organic product that still meets the FDA’s nutrition requirements. Its “Ask for Help” campaign with Meghan Trainor revealed that 86% of mothers felt frequent or constant negative emotions postpartum, and 63% of mothers experienced extreme or moderate stress over feeding choices in their baby’s first year. And 61% of mothers felt shame, anxiety, or discomfort in turning to their support systems about feeding choices. The brand encouraged new parents to ask for the help and support they need, sharing Trainor’s relatable and raw postpartum mental health struggles as inspiration.
Dame Products
Committed to fighting taboo and living up to its goals for creating products and awareness around sexual pleasure and wellness, Dame Products had a big year in both products and advocacy. It launched its most affordable vibrator to date, Zig, in over 1,000 Walmart stores. Though designed specifically for this retail partnership, Zig retains the same medical-grade silicone and thoughtful design as Dame’s premium products—underscoring its belief that everyone deserves quality pleasure tools, regardless of income or geography. The Walmart launch marked a pivotal step in destigmatizing sexual wellness in mainstream spaces and bringing its mission to more communities. It’s not often you see a brand have a partnership with Planned Parenthood and appear on Fox News to talk about what tariffs mean for its business. At a time when companies are backing off from politics, Dame Products has found a way to effectively engage in the issues it cares about.
Eli Lilly
This past year, Eli Lilly and Company doubled down on its efforts to reach audiences through marketing campaigns crafted around breast cancer awareness and prevention, obesity, and Alzheimer’s. This work built maximum reach with thoughtful and unique media placements across culturally relevant moments like the women’s NCAA tournament, the Grammys, and impactful partnerships, including with Team USA. The Olympics campaign made people think differently about Lilly, with an 81% increase in unaided brand awareness, a 30% boost in brand favorability, and a 30% lift in brand trust. The brand’s Grammys spot—raising awareness about checking for early signs of breast cancer—was a highly visible moment that came amid a strong lineup of women performers.
Home Instead
Figuring out how to help aging relatives is a heavy topic, but it’s one that in-home elder care brand Home Instead has managed to demystify with its marketing. the brand’s “A Better What’s Next” campaign reframes the idea of hiring home aides around family empowerment rather than a loved one’s decline. With two spots, “A Better What’s Next” achieved 585.7 million impressions and 25.8 million full video views, which drove 1.9 million clicks to the Home Instead landing page. The campaign’s launch event, held in New York City with celebrity chef Joy Bauer received 7.5 million social impressions and more than 300 million media impressions. The Honor Technology brand’s latest ad stars Macauley Culkin reprising his character from Home Alone and grappling with how to help his aging mom.
Liquid I.V.
Following a brand refresh in 2024, hydration company Liquid I.V. made inroads at music festivals and F1 events, while centering social responsibility focused on bringing water to more people around the world. Its fall 2024 “Water Is Basic” campaign picked up more than 4.5 million TikTok views and become its highest-scoring commercial among consumers, helping fuel Unilever’s 6.5% growth in beauty and well-being sales. In 2025, it underscored its role as a recovery product and took over Times Square for a Liquid I.V. O’clock promotion, rolling out delivery robots full of its electrolyte mixes to the busy tourist hub. The brand also expanded its Confluence platform, investing $1.89 million across 10 organizations, accelerating sustainable clean water solutions.
Listerine
How does the world’s first mouthwash, and century-old brand, remain relevant in 2025? Start by kicking off the year. The brand sponsored CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, with branded moments and the Listerine countdown clock getting viewers to midnight. Once 2025 kicked off, the brand expanded its Clinical Solutions line—developed with dental professionals to address specific oral health conditions—with a product for sensitive teeth. To promote it, Listerine partnered with Food Network star Esther Choi, who talked about tooth sensitivity. Its influencer strategy also delivered millions of earned media impressions, with standout content from celebrities like Jessica Simpson and creators such as Danielle Carolan and Noelle Simpson.
