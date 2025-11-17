Bogg has sold $200 million worth of beach bags. Now it wants you to carry one to dinner

Over the summer, Bogg bags were ubiquitous at beaches and parks. This year alone, the company has sold more than $100 million of these plastic totes full of holes that come in a rainbow of colors. But now, the brand is trying to get you to bring your Bogg bag to dinner at a fancy restaurant, or the office, or a hot date.

Today, Bogg releases its newest line, which it is describing with a delightfully tongue-in-cheek name: Bougie Quilted Collection. The structure of the bag hasn’t changed much; it is still made of plastic and has plenty of holes on it. But it also has a quilted texture, reminiscent of the surface of a Chanel flap purse or a nylon Prada bag. And it comes with an array of accessories, like a chain, pom-poms, and pearls, designed to elevate the bag. The question is: Will Bogg fans buy this as an everyday bag for the winter, before they’re ready to head back to the beach again? [Photo: Bogg] Kim Vaccarella, Bogg’s founder and CEO, believes they will. Over the past few years, she’s identified a very devoted customer base who tends to buy the bag in many colors, collecting them in the same way people collected Stanley tumblers. But given that the bag was designed for the beach, Bogg sees a big dip in sales after the summer.

The Bougie bag is designed to test customers’ appetites for an everyday bag that they can carry throughout the winter. The bag comes in the same three sizes as the original, from the enormous tote to the ‘bitty’ which is more like a small purse. “We know we’re not a fashion bag,” says Vaccarella. “But we wanted to create a bag that is more fashionable, so you can use it in more places, especially when you don’t want to be carrying your Gucci or Chanel purse.” Bogg has grown exponentially over the last few years. Vacarella first came up with the design of the original bag back in 2011. She was looking for a solid beach bag that would carry everything she needed for the day while also being easy to clean out. The company was a tiny operation for years; it only had two employees as recently as 2018. But something happened in the pandemic. For a brief period, canvas and cloth bags were considered problematic because they carried germs, so nurses and teachers turned to Bogg to carry their stuff to work, and would hose them down afterwards. This was also a time when people were flocking to parks and beaches to get out of the house while remaining socially distanced. The Bogg bag suddenly became a useful accessory.

[Photo: Bogg] In the years that followed, Bogg bags—with their distinct Crocs-like aesthetic—began showing up everywhere, and word of mouth spread. They are particularly popular in families with school-age children. Customers quickly found that there were many use cases for the bag outside the beach, from sports practice and school events to tailgating. “They keep finding new uses for them,” says Vacarella. “Kids are using them to bring their stuff to school. Over Halloween and Easter, kids are using them to collect candy.” [Photo: Bogg] Every year, Bogg has doubled in size. And this year, Bogg will generate $100 million in revenue, which is as much as it has made in total since 2011. Now, Vacarella is keen to continue building momentum. It’s a conundrum that other brands have faced. Consider Crocs and Birkenstock—both of which are highly functional, unique looking shoes that suddenly became ubiquitous in the mid-2000s. These brands have tried to continue growing by producing a constant stream of new products, including regular collaborations with other brands. Since they are both summer shoes, they’ve both come up with shearling-lined closed-toed shoes that can be worn during the colder months. This strategy has worked: Crocs generated more than $4 billion in revenue last year, while Birkenstock made more than $2 billion.

Will the Bougie bag help Bogg achieve its next level of growth? Over the last few years, Vacarella has made the bags in a wide range of colors and patterns, and she’s noticed customers coordinating the bags with their outfits. Now, she’s giving them even more options. When she designed the Bougie bag, she decided it was important to keep the holes, since they have become Bogg’s defining feature. “In the past, when I created prototypes of bags without holes, customers said they just didn’t look like Bogg,” she says. Still, the quilted texture gives the bags a slightly different, trendier aesthetic. Will Bogg’s customers take a cue from the bag’s name and bring it to bougie places? We’ll have to wait and see. [Photo: Bogg]