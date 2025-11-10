World Changing Ideas Awards Early-Rate Deadline This Friday, 11/14
Netflix House, the streaming giant’s new, 100,000 sq. ft live entertainment space, is a bold, immersive vision for the future of the cineplex—and almost certainly coming to a mall near you.

A first look inside Netflix House, Disneyland for the rest of us

[Photo: Kat Kendon/©2025 Netflix Attractions, LLC]

BY Mark Wilson

I don’t know the last time I flew somewhere to visit a mall.

But I’m here in King of Prussia, Pennsylvaina—a Philadelphia suburb—walking around a vast shopping complex that’s seemingly frozen in the ‘90s. Despite it being 11 a.m. on a Friday, cars whizz by to fill the endless parking lots, perhaps to peruse the Nordstrom or grab lunch at The Cheesecake Factory.

A few years ago, I’d be looking up at a two-story Lord & Taylor. But instead, that big box retailer has been transformed into the next big bet in the experience economy: the inaugural Netflix House.

Netflix has been experimenting with expanding its digital footprint into IRL since 2020—welcoming millions of people for live events like Bridgerton’s Victorian ball. But Netflix House is the company’s first permanent physical location. It’s spent the past two years working with the global architecture firm Gensler and a handful of other companies to imagine what Netflix could be as a venue. I was invited as one of a handful of journalists to peek inside before it opens to the public this week.

As I walk through the front door—a door cheekily framed by a classic red Netflix DVD mailer—a large atrium welcomes me. I’m ushered forward by a long, painted red carpet that leads straight up the stairs in an entrance that ironically feels more Hollywood than Hollywood.

On the walls, you’ll see every Netflix thing you know—a 10-foot Thing hand from Wednesday, a spooky mansion from Stranger Things, an upside down, floating chess set from Queen’s Gambit.

But what is Netflix House?

